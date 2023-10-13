The Big Picture Luann de Lesseps disagrees with Bethenny Frankel's methods of advocating for fair payment in reality television. She believes suing the production company is ungrateful.

Luann feels that Bethenny's actions have tarnished the reputation of The Real Housewives show and she doesn't want to give her airtime.

While Luann understands the need for change, she personally hasn't experienced any issues on set and doesn't think there is a need for huge systemic change.

Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel both were co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny ended up leaving the show in 2019. She went on to call out studios, including her own, for exploiting talent. Bethenny was inspired by the SAG-AFTRA strike and put out demands such as a need for a union in reality television to address issues of fair payment. Many other reality TV stars supported her actions and agreed with her demands. This included The Real Housewives star Nene Leaks, Carole Radziwill, and Lisa Vanderpump.

There were a few Housewives who did not agree with what Bethenny was standing up for. This included the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. Bethenny has also being despised by her production house and the Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen. Co-star Luann is now joining the list of people who don't support Bethenny's cause. Here is what she has to say about the whole situation.

RELATED: Nene Leakes Stands in Solidarity With Bethenny Frankel Over Reality TV Compensation Complaints

Luann Said Bethenny Trashed the Show

Image via Bravo

In an interview with DailyMail, Luann opens up about her opinions on everything that Bethenny has been doing. She mentions how she doesn't think there is a need for huge systemic change because her own experiences on the set have always been positive. She denied all accusations regarding her being forced to do things on set. She never felt pressured by the producers to do anything against her will. She said "You know, for me, on the occasion, I've said,' I'm going home' or whatever, I just leave early, or I choose not to go so nobody forces you to do anything, it's really up to you."

Luann indicated that she had decided to stay neutral in the situation and refused to take any sides. She understands Bethenny's cause but doesn’t agree with her methods. She said, "Now, I know for some people it is not [a similar experience], and so I don't think what she's doing is wrong, I just think that by suing and all of that, you're going after the hand that fed you and that made you a star."

She goes on to talk about how she believes that Bethenny's actions have ruined the reputation and popularity of the show as a whole. She said, "Bethenny trashed our show. I don't even want to give her air time." Luann feels that NBC had provided the Real Housewives stars a livelihood and to sue the company felt like an ungrateful move on Bethenny's side. Although, since then, Bethenny has clarified the alleged rumors and said that she never even intended to take any legal actions. She just wants to stand for systemic change by raising her voice and gathering support.