Luann de Lesseps knows what it is like to have a show completely rebooted. It happened with The Real Housewives of New York, leaving her as the "legacy" cast on shows like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and her spin-off show, Welcome to Crappie Lake, algonside Sonja Morgan. Still, that doesn't mean that de Lesseps isn't still thinking about what her reality franchise was at its peak. But with all of Bravo (celebrities and fans alike) talking about the uncertain future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, de Lesseps gave her very informed views on what Bravo and Andy Cohen should do moving forward with the series.

TMZ caught up with the former Housewives star and cabaret singer to talk to her about the rumors that they might start with a clean slate on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the same way that they did with The Real Housewives of New York. de Lesseps had an opinion on that, telling TMZ that it shouldn't be a completely new cast. “The newbies and the OGs. That’s what he should do.” She went on to say that instead of “wiping out the entire cast, they should just meld some new people in. Right?”

The comparisons to what happened with New York and what is happening with New Jersey have been popping up, but de Lesseps made it clear that the two shows are different. “Jersey is Jersey. New York is New York.” But when she was asked how she saw the show's future if Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice leave the show, de Lesseps made it clear that no one knows what will happen between the sisters-in-law or the show's future cast. “Well, who says they’re going? We don’t know who’s going,” she said. “Let the powers that be do their work.” She took it one step further by not even answering who she thought should stay or go. "The main cast has been so good. So, I mean, it’s, you know – I plead the fifth.”

The Future of 'RHONJ' Is In Limbo

There are a lot of new Housewives who are just in their sophomore seasons on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The producers have been bringing in new wives to join their already-established cast. With the exception of Giudice, who is the only remaining cast member from its inaugural season, most of the other cast have been there for at least two seasons, including newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

