Pack your bags, it’s almost time to join The Real Housewives of New York City alums Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps on their wilderness vacation. The premiere of the newest reality series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, is just around the corner and a new teaser released by Bravo’s Twitter account reveals what the gals are packing for time they will be spending in the country.

What would a trip be without a piece of Louis Vuitton? And, for her fix, de Lesseps is bringing a box from the designer that will allow her to “put stuff in it.” As manic and endearing as ever, Morgan has all of her belongings spread out on a twin-sized bed. Chaotically “organized”, the reality star is bringing a dozen purses, a box of jewelry, and at least one vibrator that we can see. A confessional moment reveals that Morgan is always prepared when it comes to her panties, sure to carry extra for any uncomfortable moments.

It’s been a while since the world was blessed with the dynamic duo of de Lesseps and Morgan, two women who were long-running cast members on The Real Housewives of New York City. While there were many over-the-top personalities in the series, the friendship between these two women, in particular, stood out and has weathered the test of time. After it was announced that the network would be ditching the line-up and revamping the series with a brand-new cast, audiences were thrilled to find out that Morgan and de Lesseps would receive their own spin-off.

All About Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Image via Bravo

Much like The Simple Life did to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Welcome to Crappie Lake will take the ex-wives out of their New York City digs and drop them into the rural town of Benton, Illinois. Trading in their bustling lifestyle for a chance to slow down, the gals won’t be relaxing for very long as they’re tasked with breathing new life into the town while learning a thing or two from the residents. Along with their spin-off, both de Lesseps and Morgan will also appear in an upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alongside their ex-castmates Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.

You can check out the latest trailer for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake below and see the ladies in action when the series arrives on July 9.