The Big Picture Ramona Singer continues to face backlash for her racist behavior, this time for posting a holiday photo in front of a potentially offensive painting.

Singer has a history of cultural insensitivity and recently used a racial slur, but doesn't seem to see the pattern.

Luann de Lesseps, who has also made controversial choices, called out Singer for her post, highlighting the need for accountability.

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps have constantly been at odds during their time on The Real Housewives of New York City, but recently, the two got closer during their stay on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. All of that is changing though with Singer's recent social media post. Singer has been accused of being racist and to celebrate the New Year, she took to sharing an image on Instagram that reinforces that idea. Maybe posting an image standing in front of a stereotypical (and racist) depiction of an Indigenous unnamed man for your holiday post isn't exactly the best move. De Lesseps rightfully called Singer out for this in her post.

Singer, who has comments limited on her post, is standing in front of a fireplace with a Christmas tree and the portrait that some users are claiming is a portrait of Sitting Bull, a Hunkpapa Lakota leader. Because she has the comments limited, all anyone can currently see are people agreeing with positive comments. But de Lesseps is pushing back at Singer for the post given her recent controversy in the news. Luann De Lesseps isn't perfect, she did famously dress like Diana Ross on the show and offended fans by doing so.

The Real Housewives of New York City Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Ramona Singer Has Consistently Been Accused of Racial Insensitivity

Singer has been accused of racism, which is why she did not attend 2023 BravoCon. She reportedly said the N-word to a crew member but what confirmed it and got her kicked out of BravoCon was Singer denying that she used the N-word by writing an abbreviated version of it in a text exchange with a PageSix reporter.

Singer standing in front of a painting of an Indigenous man that could be a depiction of Sitting Bull is not the problem. It's that she has a history of being culturally insensitive, and she is still clearly not seeing the pattern. One-season Housewife Eboni K. Williams even went as far as filing a complaint with Bravo's HR to investigate Singer's behavior, though reportedly, nothing was founded.

