French director Luc Besson is a master of the absurd. He seemingly takes on any idea: his movies lean toward sci-fi, fantasy, and action, but he's also dabbled in biopics, noir, and psychological thrillers, and his next movie is set to be the Gothic horror Dracula: A Love Tale. Speaking about his eclectic filmography, Besson has said, "I don't function in relation to genre. I'm more about emotional impulses of situations and characters."

While Besson's movies may vary in subject matter, they are almost always wild. At their best, they combine the frenetic energy of '80s Hong Kong action cinema with gorgeous visuals and rich characterization. The Fifth Element and La Femme Nikita are the best examples of this. That said, perhaps because he's so creative, Besson is also very hit-or-miss: for every Léon: The Professional, there's an Arthur and the Invisibles. At the very least, he can usually be counted on to come up with a concept that gets people talking. Here are the French auteur's movies ranked by their absurdity.

18 'The Big Blue' (1988)

Starring: Rosanna Arquette, Jean Reno, Jean-Marc Barr, Paul Shenar

"The hardest thing is when you're at the bottom." The Big Blue is Besson's heavily fictionalized account of the lifelong rivalry between pioneering free drivers Jacques Mayol (Jean-Marc Barr) and Enzo Molinari (Jean Reno). The film was a massive hit in France, becoming a cult movie and significantly boosting Besson's profile. It certainly deserves praise for the beautiful cinematography and the committed lead performances, but the story drags in the second half, meaning that it might only appeal to those who already have an interest in the subject matter.

It's also notable for being the director's most restrained project, striving to hold the viewer's attention through breathtaking underwater sequences and poignant character moments rather than wild plot developments or over-the-top effects. There are some wacky scenes, usually featuring dolphins, but they are hallucinations rather than reality. The most absurd part is the liberties it takes with the facts, especially concerning the death of one of the major characters.

17 'Subway' (1985)

Starring: Isabelle Adjani, Christopher Lambert, Richard Bohringer, Michel Galabru

"Your Cinderella's got a pistol this big in her bag." This stylish thriller centers on Fred (Christopher Lambert), a thief who becomes embroiled in a web of chaos after stealing some crucial documents from a crime boss. Forced to seek refuge in the labyrinthine Paris Metro, Fred starts blackmailing the gang lord's wife Héléna (Isabelle Adjani) - and develops inconvenient feelings for her.

Subway is generally considered to be part of the Cinéma du look. This was a French film movement that kicked off in the '80s and openly placed style over substance. The focus was on slick visuals and attractive young characters, alongside an irreverent melding of 'high' culture and pop culture, evident here with Subway's many references to Batman. While this means that Subway boasts some stunning images and moody scenes, it's also inconsistent, and the characters are not developed enough to carry the story the whole way through.

16 'The Lady' (2011)

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis, Jonathan Raggett, Jonathan Woodhouse

"You'd better be prepared for complete chaos." The Lady is a biopic of Aung San Suu Kyi (Michelle Yeoh), the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former political leader of Myanmar. It charts her entire life up til the 1990s, from her childhood to her years in England with her husband Michael Aris (David Thewlis), her decade under house arrest, and the early fruits of her activism. In other words, this is a real-life drama lacking Besson's characteristic craziness and instead dealing with sentimentality.

However, in the years since, the film has taken on a different tone. This is because, while the movie portrays Suu Kyi as a one-dimensional hero, the last decade has revealed her to be a much more complex and controversial figure. Chiefly, Suu Kyi has been criticized for defending the Myanmar government's brutal crackdown on its Rohingya minority. So it could be argued that Besson's film is a little absurd in the sense that it actually understands little about its central figure.

15 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

Starring: Jean Reno, Natalie Portman, Gary Oldman, Danny Aiello

"Is life always this hard, or is it just when you're a kid?" Jean Reno leads this cult classic as the titular solitary assassin living a meticulously ordered life in New York City. His world is thrown into upheaval when 12-year-old Mathilda (Natalie Portman) shows up at his door seeking shelter after her family is murdered. Leon reluctantly becomes her mentor in the art of killing as she seeks revenge.

The premise itself is a little far-fetched, but the characters are well-developed and believable. They seem like real people rather than cartoons. Even the menacing, drug-addicted antagonist Stansfield (Gary Oldman) is layered and understandable. All three performers turn in winning work; Reno is cool and understated, Portman demonstrates talents beyond her years, and Oldman delivers one of the best villain performances of the 1990s. The end result is a charmingly dichotomous movie that contrasts moving, character-driven scenes between the leads with intense action sequences.

14 'The Family' (2013)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dianna Agron, John D'Leo

"Al Capone always said, asking polite with a gun in your hand is always better than just asking polite." The Family follows the Manzonis, a notorious Mafia clan relocated to a quiet town in Normandy under the Witness Protection Program. There, the mobsters struggle to adapt to their new suburban surroundings while trying to keep their violent past a secret. Old habits die hard, and soon enough, there's chaos.

Besson plays the whole as a black comedy, yielding great moments like the awkwardness caused by an accidental screening of Goodfellas. Indeed, The Family had a lot of potential, given the killer premise and the star power of leads Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer. Unfortunately, the movie underutilizes them, and it fails to build on its solid beginning. The script glosses over these intriguing characters rather than delving into them. A sense of fun compensates for many shortcomings, but still, The Family can't help but be disappointing.

13 'Anna' (2019)

Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy

"There is only one way to leave the KGB. Do you want to know what it is?" The mysterious Anna (Sasha Luss) is recruited by a ruthless KGB officer (Luke Evans), and trained to become a weapon in the service of the Russian government. However, as Anna rises through the ranks and gains notoriety for her skills, she becomes entangled in a web of intrigue and betrayal involving rival intelligence agencies and powerful players in the criminal underworld.

Anna boasts tautly choreographed fight sequences and a typically great supporting performance from Helen Mirren, but the plot is littered with action cliches. This kind of story has been told a thousand times before, including by Besson in superior films. While the plot isn't utterly nonsensical, it's certainly over-the-top and unrealistic. It would have been more compelling had it looked at the geopolitical realities of early '90s Russia but, instead, it conjures up a fantasy. In short, Anna is like a dime store La Femme Nikita.

12 'La Femme Nikita' (1990)

Starring: Anne Parillaud, Jean-Hugues Anglade, Tchéky Karyo, Jeanne Moreau

Image via Guamont International

"I work, let's say, for the government. We've decided to give you another chance." After a botched robbery ends in violence, drug-addicted delinquent Nikita (Anne Parillaud) is given a choice: train to become a covert operative for a secret government agency or face execution. So begins her grueling transformation under the tutelage of the enigmatic Bob (Tchéky Karyo) and her new life as a femme fatale.

This film might hit the sweet spot when it comes to Besson's absurdity. Where Anna is stale, La Femme Nikita pulses with energy yet isn't completely ridiculous. Parillaud is down for anything and the movie hands her one exquisite set piece after another, including the famous kitchen shootout. She feels like a proto-Uma Thurman from Kill Bill. Indeed, Quentin Tarantino is a fan of the movie, saying, "From the first frame, I f---ing loved it." Some have wondered whether the Wolf (Harvey Keitel) in Pulp Fiction was also inspired by Jean Reno's "Cleaner" character in Besson's film.

11 'The Last Battle' (1983)

Starring: Pierre Jolivet, Maurice Lamy, Jean Reno, Fritz Wepper