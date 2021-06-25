With Pixar’s Luca now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren about making the fantastic original film. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Luca is a coming-of-age story set in the Italian town of Portorosso in the 50s or 60s and focuses on two young sea monsters (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) who can transform into human beings when they are on land.Over the course of an extraordinary summer filled with pasta, gelato, and Vespa scooters, they have an amazing adventure that changes both of their lives. The voice cast also includes Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.

During the interview, Casarosa and Warren revealed how the film changed during production, where fans should push pause to see some Pixar Easter eggs like the Pizza Planet truck and the Luxo ball, how they came up with the post-credits scene with Sacha Baron Cohen’s character, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Pixar movie, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Pixar

RELATED: Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer on Pixar's ‘Luca,’ the ‘Shazam’ Sequel, and Their Top Three ‘Star Wars’ Movies

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren:

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Luca at Pixar?

How every aspect of the film has to be designed and how if they do it right people think it’s real.

What scenes or sequences should people push pause on for Easter eggs?

How did they come up with the post-credits scene?

What was the last thing they took out of the film before picture locking?

How things changed during the production.

How an early version of the film had three main characters on a quest for a magical object that would turn them into humans.

Image via Disney

Share Share Tweet Email

Every Pixar Movie Ranked from Worst to Best Where does 'Luca' land?

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9288 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub