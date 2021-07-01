This summer you can relive all of the fun and adventure of Luca with its newly announced disc release, packed full of bonus features, deleted scenes, and two alternate openings arriving on August 3. The Pixar movie will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Luca stars Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Luca Paguro, a young sea monster living off the coast of the Italian city Portorosso, who befriends a human boy named Alberto Scorfano, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. Their summer of adventure and fun is interrupted when Luca’s parents discover that he has been spending time with humans. They run away and befriend a young girl named Giulia Marcovaldo, voiced by Emma Berman. The boys’ friendship is put to the test as Luca learns more about life in the human world. The voice cast also includes Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan.

Luca is directed by Enrico Casarosa from a screenplay by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones, with story by Casarosa, Andrews, and Simon Stephenson. Andrea Warren, p.g.a. serves as producer, with Pete Docter, Peter Sohn, and Kiri Hart executive producing the project. The film's score is composed by Dan Romer.

Luca arrives on digital, 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD August 3. Be sure to check out which bonus features are included in your disc of choice, as they vary by product and retailer. The full list of special features is below:

Our Italian Inspiration – Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of “Luca.”

Secretly A Sea Monster – Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca's transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.

Best Friends – Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of “Luca” share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto and Giulia.

Deleted Scenes

Introduction – Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of “Luca.”

Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) – Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film.

Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) – Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home.

Festa Del Mare – The boys go to a festival filled with fun ... and danger.

Here Comes Giulia – Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions.

Gelato Trouble – Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called “gelato.”

Sea Monster Cannery – Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren't quite what they seem.

