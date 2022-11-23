Editor's Note: The fllowing contains spoilers for Bones and All.In the films of Luca Guadagnino, desire is a forbidden, sometimes even deadly prospect. Being an "other," in social terms, leave one open to all sorts of scrutiny. Wanting and needing someone in a romantic or carnal manner, especially when that desire is considered forbidden, is never simple in the universes that this filmmaker creates. These deep-seated feelings of feeling "othered" are often complicated by the rocky confusion that comes with youth, the trickiness of navigating one’s sexual identity, or the difficulty of simply carving out space for oneself in a world not designed to acknowledge all of our innate humanity.

Guadagnino Blends Otherness With Desire

Bones and All, Guadagnino’s latest and possibly best film, is an extension of his preferred dual themes of "otherness" and desire, but the truth is that these two themes have been preoccupations of Guadagnino since the days of his early, pre-breakthrough pictures. You see it in the charged and sophisticated erotic drama, A Bigger Splash, in which the largely unspoken lust that transpires between a quartet of acquaintances eventually erupts into tragedy and violence. You certainly see it in Call Me by Your Name, a film whose entire thematic foundation is the sensation of feeling and receiving desire but still feeling lost in the world, all because of something that exists within you that you haven’t been taught to define or categorize yet.

One of Guadagnino’s foremost artistic themes involves the power of his characters to actualize their own dreams, however messy or scattered they may seem to those who do not understand their lifestyles. It was this motif that made Guadagnino’s criminally underappreciated remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria so much more than a mere exercise in ghastly pastiche: the witches of that unshakable cinematic nightmare have created their own self-styled utopia, only to grow resentful and, more importantly, organized against a world they feel has buckled under the weight of heteronormative patrician control. They are the ultimate "others," and the film ends with the suggestion that these powerful, overlooked women will, one day, inherit the earth. Even when the proverbial alternative is something perceived to be unholy or somehow blasphemous (covens, queer lifestyles, cannibalistic love stories, take your pick), Guadagnino always makes sure that the purity shines through in his depiction of what some have referred to as a kind of sustained authorial motif of otherness.

The Tilda Swinton-starring arthouse breakout I Am Love, the first in his directorial "desire" trilogy, sees a woman consumed by feelings of passion and ardor that make her a black sheep within a cloistered aristocratic milieu in which ordinary human emotion is seen as a kind of personal liability. Bones And All, the director's most explicit interrogation of otherness as a lifestyle choice, introduces us to two young outcasts who find solace and acceptance in the traits that exist within the other that they have been taught to fear, at least up until this point in their lives. In this context, otherness becomes something to fear in ways both good and bad.

Maren and Lee in 'Bones and All' Are Otherness Personified

While one could argue that Bones And All is being sold to the audience as a kind of romantic two-hander, it really is the story of one Maren Yearly (a tremendous Taylor Russell), a high schooler who lives in a quaint, all-American suburb with her wary-seeming father, Frank (Andre Holland, who makes a shattering impression in his handful of scenes). Maren is "otherness" personified. Nothing about her personality feels like it should fit together (a common theme for real-life teenagers), and yet, the way Russell plays her, we never once doubt that she's a real, believable, complicated young person.

One fateful night, Maren is invited to a sleepover by some girls at school. These calm early passages are unusually transfixing, largely due to Guadagnino’s innate understanding of the rhythms and social routines of young people. Still, even in the film’s first ten minutes, something seems amiss. Why is Maren’s house so barren? Why does her father barricade her in her bedroom before bedtime, as if she’s afraid she’ll escape? At the party, Maren reveals that she is an “eater” – the film’s jargon for a cannibal – when she tries to bite off the finger of the girl who’s hosting the sleepover. This prompts our heroine and her guilt-stricken father to part ways, though Frank has left his daughter with a collection of audio recordings explaining her strange condition as it’s manifested since birth.

On the road, Maren meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet, operating in a more threatening register than his last collaboration with this filmmaker), a pink-haired drifter who’s like a scrawny, punk James Dean, with roughly the same degree of charisma. Who wouldn’t fall in love with this guy? Maren does, of course, and the pair develop an unwavering devotion to each other. They seem to unlock something hidden, something previously unexplored, within each other, their “otherness” manifesting as a kind of (in this case, quite barbaric) superpower. This devotion keeps them both alive as they cut a swath through Minnesota, Ann Arbor, Kentucky, and more. Maren and Lee wander through the plains, occasionally stopping to gorge themselves on the flesh of victims, all while running afoul of a fearsome ensemble of eaters, the most unforgettable being a soft-voiced, bizarrely garbed psychopath named Sully (Mark Rylance, who does things in the film with a length of human hair that you simply have to see to believe) who seems sinisterly reluctant to let these hungry nomads slip through his grease-slicked fingers. They are freaks, oddballs, and outcasts with no one to depend on but each other. In other words, they are otherness, personified.

Otherness in Other Guadagnino Works

Guadagnino’s obsession with the power of otherness even extends to his non-feature film work. We Are Who We Are, Guadagnino’s ebullient and artful HBO drama series, was a study of feckless, reckless, proudly messy teenagers on an American military base in Italy: these were kids who were almost shockingly contemporary in their attitudes, unmoored as they were to the tedious boundaries defined in particular by gender and sexual politics. Guadagnino wants nothing to do with life as it’s been laid out in dull, conventional (i.e., heterosexual) terms: he understands the pain of being an other, but also sees the possibility for release, liberation, and for reassertion of one’s identity.

We can expect that Guadagnino’s next feature, the upcoming, Zendaya-starring tennis picture Challengers, will continue to deal with the malleability of modern sexuality, themes of otherness, and the unapologetically queer overtones that have defined much of the director’s more prominent work over the last decade. While not all films see transgression as a form of autonomy in quite the same way that something like Bones And All does, it’s also impossible to imagine Guadagnino ever making a film where the ultimate consolation for his characters is a quiet suburban life with kids and a house with a white picket fence. After all, Luca Guadagnino makes films for and about dreamers, and dreamers are so often people who refuse to take the straight and narrow path. They exist as others on a molecular level, a condition that has allowed Guadagnino to make some of the most thrilling and essential cinema of the last decade.