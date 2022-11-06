The director also talks about whether he'd ever do a superhero movie, and working with Zendaya in his upcoming film 'Challengers.'

In 2020, Bones and All filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Ahead of the documentary’s release this year with Sony Pictures Classics, Guadagnino sat down to talk with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub. In no time at all, it’s made clear the director’s passion for Salvatore Ferragamo, the 20th-century cobbler-turned-luxury-shoemaker who began his art at the mind-boggling age of 12. After emigrating to Southern California from his home in Italy, Ferragamo’s talent enamored stars like Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford and Marilyn Monroe. The documentary features appearances by Martin Scorcese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, as well as actual audio from Ferragamo himself.

In this interview, Guadagnino shares his ambitions to possibly do a musical or animated film in the future, whether he’d consider directing a superhero movie, and his passion for creating documentaries. He also reveals what inspired the idea to make Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, what it was like working with Scorsese on the project, and how his upcoming film Challengers, starring Zendaya, is unlike anything the director has done before. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above.

COLLIDER: First of all, let me start with congratulations on the documentary. I thought it was so well done. But before we jump into that, I have a ton of questions, and hopefully you'll find some of these at least semi-entertaining or enjoyable. If someone has actually never seen anything you've directed before, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

LUCA GUADAGNINO: I think I want them to watch Bertolucci on Bertolucci because I think that movie encompasses, in a quite precise way, what I feel. It's an act of love, of loving, and of loving cinema, and understanding the power of conversation, and the power of listening, and the power of psychoanalysis. I think that is one of my most accomplished works.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

I know people want to make projects with you, but if you could get the financing to make anything you want, what would you make and why?

GUADAGNINO: I'm not a big fan of unlimited resources. I think that's a little bit for the insecure people. So I'm not really into looking for a project that can be done extravagantly in terms of the costs. And I actually feel that I've been doing everything I wanted to do, and in a very personal way, always, including my last movie Challengers, still to be finished but almost done.

I think I'd like to build more worlds in my life. I'd like to create more worlds with my imagination and with the help of great writers and great actors that I work with constantly. I'd like to make a musical, and I'd like to make an animation film. Those are the two things that I'd really love to make.

I'm very curious about both of those coming out of your mind. I hope those both happen.

GUADAGNINO: That I can tell because it's true. I'd like to make a movie that gets the young version of me - of today - to be like speed-racing heart, like the way I did have that feeling watching Richard Donner's Superman. So, I'd like to make a Superman for today to have that beautiful feeling that the Donner movie had. I don't know if they have room for that at DC, but that's what I would love to do.

This was not what I was going to ask you, but the superhero genre is definitely the most popular genre on the planet. A lot of the audience loves going to see these. Is making a superhero movie something you're interested in? Or not at all?

GUADAGNINO: Well, I would like to make, if I could, movies in which I have complete control on the story, on the characters, on the production, on the cut. And I do not believe that there are things that cannot be said. I think that it's how you say it. But the point being that if someone who has the power to make me do a movie like that would allow me to have that kind of control, then I would consider it very surely. You have something behind you. Love it.

Oh, these up here?

GUADAGNINO: Oh my God, yeah. Fantastic.

Yeah. I grew up with those robots. It’s a big deal to me.

GUADAGNINO: For me too.

One of the reasons I have these behind me is because it's great IP that no one is making: Grendizer, and Gaiking, and Battle of the Planets and all of these things that I love that now with modern VFX you can probably do.

GUADAGNINO: True. That's true. They tried in the early '90s. It was very bad.

Well, the visual effects industry was not what it is today. It was too early. Just like Robotech or Star Blazers. There's all these properties that I love, but that's a whole separate thing. Which of your projects changed the most in the editing room in ways you did not expect?

GUADAGNINO: Probably my first movie, The Protagonists, which I had very big ambitions for. And eventually, I fell flat on my face because I didn't control my work, and I didn't know what it was that I wanted to do. That, for sure. And certainly, Melissa P, that I went on doing in a way that I thought I was in control. And I did have control, but then such control was taken off my hands by the studio, and that was a very bitter experience.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

You have made, I could be wrong, but I believe you’ve made 12 documentaries. How do you know when you want to actually make one of them, where you feel compelled, “I need to tell this story?”

GUADAGNINO: I want to make documentaries always. I am now making a documentary, since four years almost, on the state of exception in France and Europe after the massacres in Paris at the Bataclan. I've been interviewing these luminaries, these incredible thinkers, about the concept of the state of exception, which is something that Americans know very well given Guantanamo and given everything that you have gone through from the first Desert Storm onward. But I have not been able to conclude it because of the COVID, in the first place, and then a lot of work on other stuff. But it's something that I've been working for a long time. I always want to make documentaries, always.

Does this project you just mentioned, does it have a title?

GUADAGNINO: Yes. It's called Intimacy.

You did an ad back in 2013. I believe it was called Walking Stories. Did that ad lead to this documentary? Was that an opening of the door, if you will?

GUADAGNINO: Somehow, because I'd been working for this short film - fashion film - and I'd been shooting in Florence, and I remember I was staying in a hotel that was owned by the family Ferragamo while we were shooting. And there was, in the rooms in the hotel, this book called Shoemaker of Dreams. And I was curious about it, and I got a copy. And I remember we were shooting the short film in Florence, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong, and we were really doing it in five days. So we were flying a lot, flying, shooting, flying, shooting. So what I did, I lost sense of time and I lost sense of sleep and I started to read the book then and I loved it.

Yeah, I mean, well, his story is incredible. And one of the things that I had no idea, which you shine a light on in the documentary, is what he was doing at age 10 and 12. It's crazy.

GUADAGNINO: He's a genius.

When he was 17, what he was doing. When I was 10, I was playing with toys. Can you talk about his life? It is so unusual.

GUADAGNINO: Well, I think that Salvatore Ferragamo literally is one of a kind. He's that rarity, that rare person that is being born with a mission that transcends him and has to be accomplished. And he's a genius, and he is someone who probably has found a way to reconcile the rigor of the mission he has put himself upon, too. And the wonderment that he has to preserve in order to continue finding things. Because the way in which he lived his life from the age of five onward was in the discipline of making and in the wonderment of discovery, constant. That's why probably he died so young, because probably his body couldn't carry the intensity of his personality. I don't know.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Yeah. I mean, the more I research, the more I watch from your film, and the more I researched him, he was almost like the Michelangelo of shoes.

GUADAGNINO: Somehow, that's correct. And it's quite accurate.

The level of invention, and also what happened with the car accident and what he did, it's incredible.

GUADAGNINO: Yeah, agreed.

You got Scorsese in the movie, did you know that he was knowledgeable about the shoes and everything else? How did that come about?

GUADAGNINO: Well, my idea to invite Marty to be in the movie was because he is such a great expert and has this incredible literate quality about the history of Hollywood. And because the history of Hollywood is crossed over by the experience of Ferragamo in that system, we felt it was a great idea to ask him to navigate us through what it meant to be in Hollywood at the time and what Hollywood was at the time. And he was so gracious and he was so committed. I think he took time to study Salvatore as well so he could tell us things about Hollywood but also put in that perspective Salvatore Ferragamo. It was wonderful. It was one of the great moments of my filming career to film Scorsese.

I can’t even imagine. One of the cool things is that you got to use his actual voice in some of the home movies. When did you find out that you had access to that, and actually had his voice that you could use?

GUADAGNINO: Well, I had read the book, and then I spoke to the family Ferragamo, and I asked them for access to their foundation and their museum. I discovered a trove of treasures including a lot of tapes with the voice of Salvatore Ferragamo, and Super 8 movies that Salvatore Ferragamo shot since he was in his late 20s, and I discovered his voice. That became one of the backbones of the structure that Dana Thomas, the writer, and Walter Fasano, the editor, decided to go for.

Talk a little bit about putting the film together in the editing room, because I’m sure you had a ton of footage.

GUADAGNINO: Ton of footage.

How did you decide on the length, and was it almost a longer movie?

GUADAGNINO: Well, no, I think there was a lot of material. We had to regretfully lose a lot. And when we did present the movie in Venice, it was a bit longer and there was a lot of hinging a lot on emotional stories from younger members of the family. And then afterwards, I reviewed the movie again with Walter and I realized that probably to tame that down a little bit more would've been best. And now the version you saw is the version that came out after Venice and before the actual release in America.

Eventually this will be out on home video. There’ll be DVD or Blu-ray. Do you have a lot of extras that you’re putting on, any extra footage?

GUADAGNINO: We have not put our minds on it yet, but I can promise you that we will definitely.

Before I run out of time with you, you know I'm a fan of your work. What was it about Challengers that said, "I want to make this movie?"

GUADAGNINO: Many elements. The great script from Justin Kuritzkes, sexy and fun, and never done something like that. Working with Amy Pascal, who I adore, who I feel, respectfully to her wonderful husband, I feel married with. And Zendaya, of course, she's just inspiring and sublime. So there were so many great elements that I couldn't say no, basically. I was like, I have to say yes.

You've wrapped filming. Where are you in the production process?

GUADAGNINO: I am starting mix early December.

Oh, okay, so you're almost done.

GUADAGNINO: Yeah.

I really enjoyed Mike's work in West Side Story.

GUADAGNINO: He's fantastic.

Right. Did you see him in that and say, "Oh, I want him in Challengers?"

GUADAGNINO: Yeah.

When do you think people might get their first look at a trailer or footage?

GUADAGNINO: You should ask MGM, but I think they love the movie so we'll see.

So I definitely want to know, you were rumored to do Brideshead Revisited.

GUADAGNINO: I wasn't rumored, I wanted to make it. We couldn't put together the entire budget I needed for it, but we really wanted to make it.

I read that there was a biopic for Audrey Hepburn for Apple with Rooney Mara maybe playing the role. Is that true? Is it not true?

GUADAGNINO: I found it very interesting that every time often there is a leak or a release on what I'm doing. I work a lot and I love to develop a lot and I love to find projects. And Rooney is one of the greatest actresses of her generation and I would be flattered to work with her. That's what I can say.

So do you know what you actually are going to do next? Or are you picking between projects?

GUADAGNINO: I'm producing the [Dea] Kulumbegashvili new movie, the great director of Beginning. I am now, we are almost done with this great filmmaker from Italy called Pietro Castellitto who is directing his second feature that I'm producing. And I'm producing a lot, and hopefully I'm going to finalize the shooting I need to conclude for Intimacy, my documentary.

Before I run out of time with you. As I said, I haven’t seen Bones and All yet, but everyone I know has raved about it. When you were making the film, did you realize it was going to be something special?

GUADAGNINO: I did felt it was special because the script was amazing and because the actors were just sublime. And America is a very beautiful place.

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams is now playing in select theaters.