Luca Guadagnino to Direct ‘Scarface’ Reboot for Universal

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct Universal Pictures’ long-in-the-works Scarface reboot, Variety has confirmed. Collider had previously heard that the Call Me by Your Name filmmaker was circling the project, and it appears a deal has now formed.

The new film is a reimagined version of the immigrant story that was previously told in the 1932 and 1983 films, and is set in Los Angeles. The film has been in the works for years, with David Ayer signing on to write the script in 2011. Directors like David Yates and Antoine Fuqua attached themselves and then departed over the years, and in 2017 Ayer signed on in the wake of helming the DC movie Suicide Squad. Ayer left the project the same year, reportedly because his script was “too dark” for Universal’s taste.

The latest version of the script was written by Joel and Ethan Coen of all people, who have been writing screenplays they don’t intend to direct over the last few years like Unbroken for Angelina Jolie and Bridge of Spies for Steven Spielberg.

Guadagnino is one of the best filmmakers working today, and has excelled at creating fully immersive films that really let the viewer into their world. After success with films like I Am Love and A Bigger Splash, he hit the Oscars fray with his masterful romance Call Me by Your Name. He followed that up with his ambitious yet little-seen horror remake Suspiria (seriously, watch it. It’s great!) and is currently in post-production on the HBO limited series We Are Who We Are, and on the horizon is developing a Lord of the Flies remake as well as a Call Me by Your Name sequel, although the latter may be a ways off.

Scarface is no doubt a priority for Universal, so expect this to be Guadagnino’s next project—assuming he breaks the curse and remains onboard to actually get this thing in front of cameras.