Today, the Sundance Institute announced that Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will receive an International Icon Award at the opening of 2023’s Sundance Film Festival. The award celebrates an international author who pushes the boundaries of cinema, and Guadagnino proved time and time again that he deserves such an honor.

Guadagnino first came to the Sundance Film Festival in 2010 to present I Am Love, a movie he wrote, directed, and produced. Since the beginning of his filmmaking career, Guadagnino has caught our attention as a visionary artist. Still, it wasn’t until 2017’s Call Me By Your Name that the Italian director would be internationally recognized. The movie starred Timothée Chalamet and made its world premiere at Sundance. Recently, Guadagnino reunited with Chalamet for Bones and All, a story about starstruck cannibals who fall in love while crossing America by car.

There’s something unique in Guadagnino's approach to cinema, as the filmmaker has a rare talent for exploring romantic relationships in different genres, from drama to horror. Guadagnino is not limited by a style but can still imprint a personal tone to every film he makes, whether 2018’s Suspiria or A Bigger Splash. So, the upcoming award is more than well-deserved.

Comment on the announcement, Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO, said:

“Luca Guadagnino is a true visionary of cinema and we are thrilled to honor him with this special award. Whether it’s with writing, directing, or producing, he has had an undeniable impact, not only on the Sundance Film Festival community, but the film industry as a whole with his unique storytelling abilities.”

Guadagnino also added:

“Sundance has always felt like home for me; I have been to the festival four times. I particularly remember how warmly the festival received Call Me By Your Name and how that changed my life. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be honored to be receiving this award.”

When Will Luca Guadagnino Get His Sundance Award?

2023’s Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 19 to January 29, 2023, in Park City, Salt Lake City, at the Sundance Resort. The International Icon Award will be offered to Guadagnino at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, the event that kickstarts the festival on January 19 in Park City.

Guadagnino's latest film, Bones and All, is currently available on demand. Check out our interview with Guadagnino for Bones and All below.