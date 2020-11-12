Luca Guadagnino’s Plans for a ‘Suspiria’ Sequel Were Genuinely Insane

Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of Dario Aregento’s ballet-and-witches classic Suspiria is a total masterpiece and one of the most unfairly overlooked movies in recent memory. Beautiful, haunting, with much on its mind (perhaps too much), it was also a wild left turn for the director, who had just won critical acclaim and industry recognition for his tender coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name. But had Suspiria been more widely embraced (as it should have been), Guadagnino had plans for a follow-up (remember that Argento’s film was ultimately the first part of a loose thematic trilogy). I still remember him telling an enraptured Fantastic Fest crowd that he had almost called the movie Suspiria: Part 1. Now, in an interview with The Film Stage, he spills some beans about what that sequel would have been like. And it sounds bananas.

When asked if the sequel is still happening, Guadagnino shot back: “How? How, my dear? The movie made absolutely nothing. It was a disaster at the box office. I know that people are liking it more and more now. I loved making that movie. It’s very dear to me. But writer David Kajganich and I had really conceived it as the first half of a bigger story.” Right.

So what was that story, you ask? “Sequels are an attitude of the soul. You want to do things because you want to spend time with people that you love, the actors you love, the writers you love. On this show we’ll see and on Call Me by Your Name there will be more stories we can tell about Elio and Oliver,” Guadagnino explained. “But with Suspiria, I can tell you that in part two the storyline was layered in five different time zones and spaces. One of these was Helena Markos being a charlatan woman in the year 1200 in Scotland and how she got the secret of longevity.” That’s right – part two of his Suspiria (which we must remember was set in 1977) would take place in 1200 in Scotland. Truly not seeing this followed through on is crushing. But you can watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video right now. Don’t delay!