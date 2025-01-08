True crime is often an easy genre to sell but difficult to do well, as it's a balance to make sure the victims do not get lost while the killer becomes a spectacle. Among the surplus of documentaries and docuseries about notorious or forgotten crimes, some of the very best can prove someone was wrongfully convicted or humanize the lives that have been lost. The space between fiction and non-fiction is where you will find Luca Guadagnino's The Protagonists, which is not only his directorial debut but also marks his first collaboration with actress Tilda Swinton. Fans of the Italian director have probably not seen it, and it’s surely the strangest film he’s made, with signs of his favorite cinematic elements he would bring into later, more well-known films.

‘The Protagonists’ Is Based on a Real Crime

The Protagonists takes place several years after a brutal murder in London; an Italian film crew arrives in England to make a documentary about it. Scenes then switch from the documentary to what goes on behind the scenes, all wrapped up in a larger commentary on society’s often exploitative fascination with true crime. Swinton and Italian actress Fabrizia Sacchi play themselves as they lead the film crew around the locations involved in the crime, before then backtracking to uncover what led up to the killing. What goes on with the film crew is fictional, but the main subject of the documentary is very real, based on a high-profile case in 1994 that shocked and fascinated the public.

Two upper-class teens, James Petrolini and Richard Elsey, traveled to west London to find a random stranger to kill as part of a supposed clandestine mission for the SAS (the Special Air Service). They planned on finding a pimp or drug dealer, but when they couldn’t, they found Mohamed el-Sayed. The young men jumped into el-Sayed's car when he was stopped and stabbed him to death. Petrolini and Elsey were compared to Leopold and Loeb by the media, the infamous pair of killers from 1924 on which Alfred Hitchcock based Rope. Unlike that straightforward movie, Guadagnino chooses a wildly different approach when examining the random act of violence and the bizarre motive.

Luca Guadagnino’s Film Career Started With a Strange, Artsy Debut