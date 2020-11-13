‘Inside Pixar’ Docuseries Just Revealed the Sea Monster from Pixar’s Next Film ‘Luca’

One of the more amazing aspects of Inside Pixar, the ingenious new mini-doc series on Disney+ that takes you behind-the-scenes of the world-renowned animation studio is that during the episode that focuses on super talented Deanna Marsigliese, you get a glimpse of the up-until-this-point top secret sea monster character from Pixar’s Luca. And you can see that adorable sea creature in stills from the short doc below.

Luca (out June 18, 2021) is directed by the great Enrico Casarosa, who directed the Oscar-nominated Pixar short “La Luna” (with the little boy collecting stars on the moon) and is set in post-war Italy where a young boy and his friend share an unforgettable summer. Of course, there is a wrinkle – the young boy’s friend turns into a sea monster anytime he hits the water. What a charming, wonderfully oddball, very Pixar-y premise, right? And thanks to Inside Pixar, we get our first look at the sea monster! Marsigliese is a complete genius and one of the most exciting young artists at the animation studio, and her design for the creature is about the level of amazing that you’d expect from her. He’s at once familiar (think Creature from the Black Lagoon or Shape of Water) and wholly unique and adorably Pixar.

See the creature below and watch Soul on Disney+ on Christmas Day for some Luca-related Easter eggs.