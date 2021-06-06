The heartwarming film Luca is coming our way soon and we got a new featurette about the world of Portorosso, Italy! We also have new character posters as well as a new clip showing the fear this small town has about sea creatures. A movie that is sure to make us all want to go and get gelato on the sunny shores of Italy, it’s clear that Pixar has put a lot of heart and soul into this story.

Starring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan, Italian director Enrico Casarosa makes Luca feels like the perfect addition to the world of Pixar. Meaning we’re probably going to cry when seeing the film. Most definitely.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Luca' Trailer Shows off Pixar's Stunning Sea Monster Adventure in Italy

The synopsis in the press release is as follows:

“Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Luca seems to be a beautiful look at friendship and acceptance and the clip shows Luca and Alberto having dinner at Giulia’s house while her father prepares fish and talks about killing anything that swims. Which doesn’t bode well for the two boys as they are trying to keep their identities hidden so that they can stay safe. And, getting to see these beautiful character posters of Luca, Giulia, and Alberto, it’s clear that this is a story about their journey together as friends and looks absolutely beautiful.

There was also a lovely featurette about building the world of Luca with some of the cast! Talking about going to Italy to research, Casarosa talked about being inspiration by Hayao Miyazaki films and his animation. We also got to see Tremblay, Grazer, and more talk about Italy, the story of Luca, and the fun world we’re going to experience through the movie.

Luca begins streaming on Disney+ beginning June 18. You can watch the featurette, the clip, and the new character posters below.

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

KEEP READING: 'Luca' Director Enrico Casarosa and Producer Andrea Warren on Their Collaboration and How the Story Evolved

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'America: The Motion Picture' Trailer Reveals an Absurdist Rewrite of History for Netflix For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins is revealed.

Read Next