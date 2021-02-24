Disney has released the first poster for Pixar’s upcoming film Luca. Per the official synopsis, “set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.”

While there’s been more than one Call Me by Your Name joke at Luca’s expense, the film does sound like an interesting change-of-pace for Pixar even if it also seems to be in the same buddy mold as the majority of the picture.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” director Enrico Casarosa said in the official statement. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

The Italian Riviera setting sounds like a terrific departure, but I’m curious to see how they weave in the whole “I’m secretly a sea monster from another world,” thing into the plot. We’ll have a better idea of what Pixar has in store when the trailer arrives tomorrow.

Check out the Luca poster below. Luca is currently slated for June 18th.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Rick and Morty' Is Way Ahead of the Curve as Writing on Season 7 Begins Say what?!