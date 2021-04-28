Pixar has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming film Luca, which finds the lauded animation studio tackling a story about sea monsters who get the chance to be humans.

Luca puts the spotlight on Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer). They may seem like two average boys eager to have an adventure-filled blast while in Italy for the summer, but they're actually harboring a secret about who they really are. Whenever Luca and Alberto come in contact with water, it's revealed that they're actually sea creatures who take on a human form while on land.

The film looks like a pretty traditional coming-of-age story set in Italy, except the lead characters happen to be sea monsters. Enrico Casarosa, the film's director, has said the movie is deeply inspired by his childhood growing up in Italy, and that passion certainly shines through in this trailer. We also get a taste of Dan Romer's original score, which sounds beautiful.

Luca will be the second Pixar original film to be released directly on Disney+. While the movie was originally planned to have a theatrical rollout, as part of Disney's new release strategy for 2021, the studio decided to have the movie serve as an anchor/draw for their proprietary streaming service. And while I'm bummed not to get the chance to see this one in the theater, hopefully this means even more people will get a chance to watch this film ASAP since it's dropping on Disney+ without any kind of extra charge.

Check out the new Luca trailer below. The voice cast also includes Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Luca will be released on Disney+ on June 18th.

Here's the official synopsis for Luca:

Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

