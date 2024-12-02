Always listen to your intuition. If you were as Eagle-eyed as this author when you watched High School Musical and Halloweentown High in your younger years, you may have noticed something similar between the two movies. Lucas Grabeel was a part of the cast of both films, starring in the supporting roles of Ethan Dalloway (Halloweentown High) and Ryan Evans (High School Musical). Something else you may have noticed was the two characters' similar styles. That, dear reader, was not an accident.

During a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, Grabeel and High School Musical co-star Corbin Bleu talked with Collider's Taylor Gates in what can only be described as one of the best nostalgia trains of 2024. They covered tops ranging from their time on High School Musical to their favorite DCOMs (Disney Channel Original Movies). When asked about Ryan's hats, Grabeel says "I have a lot of them, none of them are really in style anymore." Not only do Ryan's hats live on, but their origin has a connection to Halloweentown High, another DCOM.

"I had done Halloweentown High a couple years before High School Musical with the same wardrobe designer as High School Musical and he put me in a bunch of hats. Cause he was like 'oh you look good in hats' and I'm like 'I love hats!' and they're like 'great, less time in the hair and makeup trailer! Fantastic!'"

Ryan's Style Choices Got "Crazier and Crazier"

Close

That costumer designer was Tom McKinley. He was also the costume designer on other DCOMs such as Read It & Weep, Cloud 9, and Go Figure. He fashioned (get it?) staple outfits for many-a teen in memorable Disney Channel Original Movies. Once they found Grabeel's preference for hats, they ran with it. Grabeel explains that, "when we came back and did High School Musical, he's like 'okay so I know we didn't [do as much] for Halloweentown [High] and all that, but I think Ryan should wear hats in every scene.' And I'm like 'Love. It!'" Grabeel looks back at the style choices fondly saying, "I just love that by the end it just got crazier and crazier. With that as an actor it's like your armor when you put on the outfit, it helps you just be that person. Hats are always part of something to do with it."

Both High School Musical and Halloweentown High are streaming on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on all things FanExpo San Francisco.

Watch on Disney+