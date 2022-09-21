The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a project conceived by husband and wife team George Lucas and Mellody Hobson under the leadership of director and CEO Sandra Jackson-Dumont, gave its latest updates ahead of its scheduled 2025 opening in L.A.'s Exposition Park. Jackson-Dumont shared the major goals achieved in the construction of the five-story, 300,000-square-foot building (with more than 1,500 curved fiberglass-reinforced polymer panels) designed by architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects and executive architect Michael Siegel of Stantec.

An 11-acre campus (designed by Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA) that the building sits on has ample green space, and over 200 trees planted in the park to offer beauty with the changing seasons. These elements, plus what the building houses, all contributes to the idea of "narrative art connect[ing] us and help[ing] shape a more just society," Jackson-Dumont said. She went on to say it was "humbling and energizing" to see how everything was coming together: the building's design and the trees giving shade and giving the community a place to gather and hang out, along with the collection of art "that features multifaceted perspectives through the stories humans have told throughout history."

The narrative art to be featured in the museum spans all eras and a wide variety of mediums such as mosaics, Renaissance painting, and contemporary photography. The Lucas Museum collection will include works from Lucas Cranach the Elder (The Judgment of Solomon), Kerry James Marshall (RHYTHM MASTR Daily Strip [Runners]), John Singer Sargent (Las Meninas, After Velásquez), Weshoyot Alitre (At the Mountain’s Base), Ernie Barnes (The Drum Major), Jaime Hernandez (Love and Rockets), and Cara Romero (The Last Indian Market).

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, according to its mission, "believes that visual storytelling can connect us and help shape a more just society. With a growing collection that encompasses artworks from across cultures, places, times, and mediums, including paintings, sculptures, murals, photography, comic art, book and magazine illustrations, and the arts of filmmaking, the Lucas Museum will explore narrative art’s potential to prompt questions, invite opinions, inspire community, and move people to think about the impact of images on our world." The building, in addition to the surrounding park and trees, will feature two theaters with state-of-the-art sound systems and equipment, spaces for learning and community engagement, dining, and retail shops. To date, the museum has employed more than 4,200 workers.

