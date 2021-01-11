As of today, newly minted Lucasfilm Games will be "the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future." StarWars.com themselves shared the rebranding of the games branch, along with new social handles: Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), should you want to follow along. They'll be the first place to look for all the news you can use related to Lucasfilm's properties, but if you wanted to be reminded on just what those are, take a look at the sizzle trailer below:

Celebrate Lucasfilm’s rich legacy in games, as we enter an exciting new era of storytelling in Star Wars and beyond. For more exciting game news head to @LucasfilmGames on Facebook and Twitter.

You probably spied recent games like Star Wars Jefi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons, along with the ever-present LEGO treatments, but it's hard to miss namedropped titles like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Star Wars: The Old Republic - Knights of the Eternal Throne, and yes even Star Wars: Journey to Batuu - SIMS 4. The trailer itself doesn't do much besides look back at the history of Lucasfilm Games, under various banners, and doesn't explicitly look far into the future at all ... but maybe ...

Speculation is already running rampant across the internet in all kinds of glorious ways. Star Wars fans are hoping that the rebranded studio might just revive, remaster, remake, or otherwise "fix" some of their favorite games. (Yours truly is still holding out for a new KotOR and Shadow of the Empire.) The past of Lucasfilm Games stretches back to George Lucas' founding of the studio by that very name in 1982, and now all that's old is new again. We just can't wait to see what comes next!

Here's how Lucasfilm Games broke the news over social media:

