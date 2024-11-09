It's time to address the bantha in the room — May 2026 will see the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, and this will mark the first theatrical Star Wars motion picture in nearly seven years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters in December of 2019. With Lucasfilm's recent focus on the premium streaming television format for the franchise, the drought of theatrically released Star Wars projects will officially end. No matter how you feel about the current direction of the Star Wars franchise or recent shows, it's undeniable that multiple new projects and films have been publicized too quickly since Disney took ownership of the studio in late 2012. The issue has led to a string of fired directors, canceled films, long-delayed trilogy plans, and reworked projects. It's time to take a deep dive into why Lucasfilm needs to take more time to develop its film projects before prematurely announcing them.

A Look Back at Canceled ‘Star Wars’ Projects

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Lucasfilm's history of canceled Star Wars projects began back in 2015. In 2014, Lucasfilm announced that filmmaker Josh Trank would be directing one of the earlier standalone anthology Star Wars films for Lucasfilm, similar to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. While Trank was scheduled for a Lucasfilm theatrical division panel at Star Wars Celebration in 2015, he actually never appeared due to the fact that he was quietly fired from the project, likely due to alleged incidents during the production of his then yet-to-be-released Fantastic Four reboot. While never confirmed, Entertainment Weekly reported that the film was meant to feature Boba Fett and the other bounty hunters who appeared in The Empire Strikes Back. The Boba Fett movie marked the first major theatrical project from Lucasfilm that was killed during development after being announced it was in the works.

Later in November 2017, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson would helm a brand-new Star Wars trilogy following the release of The Last Jedi. Although details of Johnson's planned trilogy are scarce, the plan was for Johnson to write and direct the first installment, where he would collaborate with his longtime producing partner, Ram Bergman. The trilogy was intended to be separate from the episodic Skywalker saga and "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." It's been seven years since that announcement. Johnson is nearing completion of his Knives Out trilogy, but development and talk of his newly planned Star Wars trilogy have ceased. While speaking to Empire in 2022, Johnson appeared hopeful that he could resume work on the project at some point, but based on Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's diplomatic comments about Johnson in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, it appears both parties have moved on.

Another instance of a planned unrealized theatrical Star Wars trilogy concerns a project meant to be helmed by Game of Thrones television series showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The trilogy was announced in February 2018. Disney and CEO Bob Iger were so confident about the writers' trilogy that they announced three new release dates for the Star Wars franchise: December 2022, December 2024, and December 2026. However, those plans were also canceled in October 2019, when Deadline reported that the duo departed from the project, citing their landmark creative deal with Netflix. They later revealed in a January 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that their idea was meant to be a story about the first Jedi and the birth of the Jedi Order. According to Benioff, Lucasfilm didn't want to move forward with the idea.

Lucasfilm Announced Three New ‘Star Wars’ Movies in 2023

Back in April 2023 at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm announced three new Star Wars pictures to be released in theaters. The announcement mentioned a new New Jedi Order movie starring the returning Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a movie about the dawn of the Jedi Order, directed by James Mangold; and a movie directed by Dave Filoni to connect the New Republic era shows (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka). News recently surfaced in October from Variety that writer Steven Knight was leaving the untitled New Jedi Order project, leading to concerns that the film is facing delays. Ridley and Obaid-Chinoy are still attached to the film, but the writer leaving the project suggests that Disney and Lucasfilm are struggling to figure out the right creative approach for the sequel.

Disney has multiple release dates in the pipeline for theatrical Star Wars installments in 2026 and 2027. Of the three aforementioned projects, the only film that has finished principal production is The Mandalorian & Grogu. At the very least, fans know that the film reportedly wrapped production and should make it into theaters next year. However, the repeated pattern of canceled Star Wars films that never came to fruition after public announcements by Lucasfilm still exists. Mangold's project sounds similar to what Weiss and Benioff were crafting for the franchise. However, the poor performance of another famous Lucasfilm IP, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was overseen by Mangold, raises concerns that Disney and Lucasfilm might get cold feet with his project, as they have before.

Lucasfilm Needs To Stop Announcing New ‘Star Wars’ Features Prematurely

The recurring pattern here is that Lucasfilm jumps the gun on their announcements. The studio seems to have a bad habit of announcing film projects before the scripts and ideas are fully developed and brought to fruition. Case in point, during the December 2020 Investor Day for The Walt Disney Company, Lucasfilm revealed two new planned theatrical Star Wars features: Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins, and an untitled new feature by Taika Waititi. Initially, things with both projects appeared to be progressing well, but Disney later ceased development on Rogue Squadron and removed it from the studio's release schedule in September 2022. Years later, talk of Waititi's Star Wars movie has been radio silent after the lukewarm reception of Thor: Love & Thunder.

The solution to the problem is clear: Lucasfilm must hold off on public announcements. They should instead give the scripts and outlines more time to gestate and provide the writers, directors, and creators more time to develop the projects to the best of their ability. When everyone is on the same page, meaning Disney, Lucasfilm, the executives, and the creators, then perhaps a project can be revealed. Ideally, the projects should be announced right before they are about to start or enter active production. Either way, Lucasfilm needs to slow down and re-evaluate its slate. When the studio is certain that they want to move forward with a specific pitch or idea and are nearly ready to start production, that would be the best time to reveal the project to the public. Only time will tell if they have landed on the same conclusion.

