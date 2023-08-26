Even though Lucifer, the Netflix show about the titular character, played by Tom Ellis, based on DC Comics ended in 2021, the discussions surrounding the show seem not to be over anytime soon. The show rapidly hooks viewers by going beyond the conventional crime-solving style and diving into the complicated emotional lives of the characters while examining themes of redemption, identity, and the essence of good and evil.

Moreover, the show's characters are so well-written that viewers can easily relate to them despite the fact that some of them are celestial creatures because of all the human issues they encounter during the show. Although some viewers may disagree with the show's ending, there is one thing certain – that everyone has a fantastic transformative arc.

10 Trixie Espinoza

Trixie's (Scarlett Estevez) arc compared to the adults around her may be less dramatic, but it still demonstrates growth, innocence, and an increasing understanding of the world around her. Beginning the series, Trixie is a lively and curious young girl who is often portrayed as the light in her parents' lives, providing moments of genuine joy and innocence amidst the darker themes of the show.

Trixie's character development demonstrates her maturation and adjustment to these novel circumstances over the entire series. She becomes more perceptive, demonstrating an ability to sense the emotional states of those around her. By the time the show is over, Trixie has developed into a highly capable, wise, and compassionate young woman who brought out the best of her parents.

9 God

God is generally absent at the beginning of the series, and his purposes and goals are unknown. He is portrayed as distant and uninvolved, allowing his angelic sons, Lucifer and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), to navigate their own paths on Earth.

However, as the series progresses, God (Dennis Haysbert) decides to visit Earth and interact with the other characters directly. This marks a significant turning point in his character arc. God's purpose for coming to Earth is to resolve family conflicts and answer questions about his plan, revealing more about his true nature. He’s then revealed to be flawed and makes mistakes which humanizes God and provides opportunities for him to develop a deeper bond with his children.

8 Ella Lopez

Initially introduced as the quirky and vivacious forensic scientist, Ella (Aimee Garcia) is known for her bubbly personality, enthusiasm for her work, and strong moral compass, which often contrasts with her colleagues' cynicism. Gradually, Ella reveals a history of struggling with guilt and self-doubt, stemming from her association with a criminal past.

A great supporting character on the show, her arc is characterized by moments of introspection, alongside various encounters and conversations with celestial beings, particularly Lucifer. These interactions provide opportunities for Ella to reflect on her own morality, faith, and the duality of good and evil. Moreover, as a devout Catholic, her belief is constantly tested, especially with the encounter with the celestial beings. However, by the end of the show, she finally finds her ground.

7 Charlotte Richards

Initially introduced as a human lawyer, Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) becomes entangled in the world of celestial beings after her death and subsequent resurrection, with her body being inhabited by the Goddess of Creation, also known as God's ex-wife. However, after the Goddess exits her body, Charlotte struggles with her dual identity, attempting to balance the life she lost while blackout and the one she remembers.

As the show progresses, Charlotte's arc focuses on her journey of self-discovery, redemption, and finding her place in the celestial hierarchy. She seeks to make amends for past mistakes and find forgiveness, both from others and from herself. She becomes willing to put herself in harm's way to protect those she cares about, showcasing her transformation from a self-centered lawyer to a compassionate and selfless individual.

6 Dr. Linda Martin

Introduced as Lucifer's therapist in the series, Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) plays a key role in helping the titular character navigate his emotions and work through his personal issues. She becomes more involved in resolving celestial problems later on and assisting other characters on their journeys while also navigating her own as the show goes on.

As a human caught in the world of celestial beings, she manages to navigate the complexities of her friendships and her evolving connection with them. Linda learns to establish healthy boundaries, both personally and professionally, as she supports her celestial clients while still maintaining her own emotional well-being. Moreover, becoming a mother to her and Amenadiel's celestial son, Charlie, is a vital point of growth for her, which forces her to face her past, reconnect with her long-lost daughter, and completely accept motherhood

5 Chloe Decker

As a dedicated detective with a strong sense of justice, Chloe (Lauren German) first views the world through a purely rational lens. Initially skeptical, Chloe gradually comes to terms with the existence of celestial beings, demons, and divine powers. This understanding broadens her worldview and deepens her connection with the celestial characters around her.

Moreover, as she forms a romantic connection with Lucifer, Chloe learns to open herself up to love and allow someone into her life. Despite the challenges and complications presented by their celestial nature, Chloe demonstrates her willingness to take emotional risks and prioritize her own happiness. Chloe’s journey is also explored through motherhood, with Trixie and later on, Rory (Brianna Hildebrand). She balances her duty as a detective and provides a stable and loving environment for her children.

4 Dan Espinoza

Initially introduced as a detective and Chloe Decker's ex-husband, Dan (Kevin Alejandro) starts the series as a somewhat antagonistic character, often at odds with Lucifer. However, as the series progresses, Dan's character arc takes a significant turn. He undergoes moments of self-reflection and confronts the consequences of his past mistakes and embraces the infamous title of a "dirty cop."

Moreover, throughout the course of the series, Dan comes to understand how his choices have not only affected his life but also those around him, particularly his daughter Trixie. This process forces him to confront his own emotions and vulnerabilities, ultimately leading to his growth as a person, and later on, gives him the ticket to enter Silver City.

3 Mazikeen

Introduced as Lucifer's loyal and fierce ally and confidante, Mazikeen, or Maze, is initially depicted as a skilled demon warrior who revels in chaos and violence. However, as the first demon to ever grow a soul, her character arc significantly changes throughout the show.

As a celestial being born from Hell, Maze initially struggles with comprehending and embracing human emotions, empathy, and connections. Later on, she goes through moments of transformation and growth as she seeks to bridge the gap between her demon nature and her desire for deeper connections. She also wrestles with questions about her origins and her role in the celestial world, often feeling like an outcast. However, as the series progresses, Maze begins to explore other aspects of her existence, pursuing different career paths and forming close bonds with humans and celestial beings around her, particularly with Linda and Trixie.

2 Amenadiel

At first, Amenadiel is portrayed as a dutiful angel, following orders from God and serving as a sort of enforcer for celestial law. He initially believes in the strict hierarchy and adherence to divine plans. However, his character arc evolves significantly over time. Amenadiel starts to question his beliefs and the roles assigned to him. He becomes aware of his own desires and aspirations beyond serving as God's obedient soldier, leading to internal conflicts and a journey of self-discovery.

Moreover, throughout the series, he also explores the concept of love and the complexities of human emotions which he forms with Dr. Linda Martin, allowing him to experience and understand human emotions on a deeper level. He also questions his own identity and what it really means to be an angel as he struggles with his celestial beginnings and worldly experiences. Thus, in the end, he eventually embraces his own agency and discovers his unique purpose in the world.

1 Lucifer Morningstar

At the start of the series, Lucifer is a rebellious fallen angel who abandons his role as the ruler of Hell and settles in Los Angeles. He views himself as the punisher of humanity's sins and relishes a carefree and hedonistic lifestyle. As he interacts with the humans around him, particularly Chloe Decker, he starts to experience a range of emotions that were previously unfamiliar to him. This emotional journey challenges his belief in his own invulnerability and leads him to confront his personal demons.

Also, Lucifer seeks to embrace his own humanity, learn from his past mistakes, and make amends for the pain he caused. This desire for redemption drives him toward personal growth and pushes him to reevaluate his own actions and beliefs. His character arc is also explored through his changing relationship with his family, particularly his father, God, which eventually revolves. In the end, after tons of sessions with Dr. Martin and self-discovery, Lucifer finally finds his true calling and his true love.

