Lucifer has become a show that fans helped to give new life to when Fox canceled the series. Since then, it has found a home on Netflix and for Netflix's Geeked Week, the cast joined together to do a virtual table read for the pilot episode. Including stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and more, the group all got together to read the introduction to the world of Lucifer Morningstar together.

From glances into the original pilot script and what was cut from the show or laughter over their want to use “Sympathy For The Devil” in the pilot but Ellis saying they couldn’t afford it, the read was a fun look into how the cast operates and the world of Lucifer. And who doesn’t want to just live with Lucifer Morningstar a bit more?

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Lucifer’ Season 5B Blooper Reel Features the Cast Pretending to Make Out

Dennis Haysbert, who plays God in later seasons of the show, was there for the table read and playing characters that Lucifer interacts with and Aimee Garcia, who joined the cast in season 2 as Ella Lopez, plays characters like “Delilah”. It is a nice way of including the cast we have now known and loved for five seasons even if they were not in that pilot episode. But it’s also run to see just how far the show has come since.

The table read is a nice way of seeing the cast interacting with each other as well as reliving the episode that started it all. For fans of Lucifer, it’s been a journey. The show was canceled by Fox after its third season and fans did what they do best and got the attention of the powers that be that they were not ready to say goodbye to Lucifer yet. So Netflix picked up the show for its fourth and fifth seasons and now, we have one more season left with Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe Decker. We’ve been watching their story for years now and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for both the detective and the king of Hell.

Lucifer is streaming on Netflix. You can watch the first five seasons in time for season 6 (which we don’t know when it is airing yet). Take a ride in Lucifer’s black car and get ready for a hellish time because Lucifer is one of the most interesting and fun shows on television.

KEEP READING: D.B. Woodside on That 'Lucifer' Musical Episode, Improvising "U Can't Touch This," and Directing a Season 6 Episode

Share Share Tweet Email

How Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Could Lead to a More Mature MCU "We are Moon Knight."

Read Next