In the devilishly captivating world of Lucifer, a world where celestial beings mingle with humans and mysteries often take the form of celestial conundrums, it's the characters who truly steal the spotlight. These characters are more than just pieces in a cosmic chess match; they are multidimensional, nuanced people who enchant viewers into binge-watching season after season. Each individual offers something special to the table, from Chloe Decker's (Lauren German) unyielding pursuit of justice to the title character's demonic magnetism.

However, while the show boasts a colorful array of characters, some have garnered a special place in our hearts. They are the ones who make us laugh, cry, and sometimes, question our own morality. Lucifer’s characters are full of surprises and of course, lots of likable charm.

10 Charlotte Richards

Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) is a character whose likability arises from her captivating complexity. Her journey from being inhabited by the Goddess to her transformation into a human with a second chance at life is nothing short of intriguing. Viewers are moved by Charlotte's portrayal of the human spirit's tenacity, fortitude, and capacity for redemption.

What makes Charlotte even more endearing is her relatable struggle to make amends for her past actions. Her attempts to reconcile with her family, particularly with her children, reflect a universal desire for forgiveness and redemption. Also, thanks to Helfer, viewers cannot help but sympathize with and ultimately cheer for her.

9 Eve

Eve, portrayed with delightful charm by Inbar Lavi in Lucifer, is a likable character who brings a unique energy to the show. Her free-spirited and unapologetic nature is a refreshing departure from the norm, and her character embodies the idea of embracing one's true self.

Eve's journey from the Garden of Eden to the modern world is filled with humorous and relatable moments, showcasing her adaptability and resilience. Moreover, with a blend of innocence and unpredictable qualities, Lavi's portrayal of Eve gives her a dimension of mystery. Additionally, she is the one who, in the end, makes fan-favorite Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) happy, making her deserving of the fandom's adoration.

8 Mazikeen

Mazikeen, the fierce demon is an undeniably likable character whose magnetic charm lies in her complex nature which can be a bit controversial for fans. Maze's journey from a ruthless demon to someone yearning for humanity and connection is both riveting and heartwarming. Her character development reveals layers of vulnerability beneath her tough exterior, making her highly relatable and endearing to viewers.

Maze's loyalty is another aspect that makes her irresistibly likable. Her unwavering support and friendship with Chloe and Linda, despite her tumultuous past, showcase her capacity for love and growth. Her spunky attitude, acrobatic combat skills, and witty one-liners add a dash of excitement and humor to every scene.

7 Dan Espinoza

Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is a character the audience can't help but root for. What makes Dan likable is his relatable humanity in the midst of celestial shenanigans. As a dedicated detective and father, he represents the everyday struggles of balancing work, family, and personal integrity. His moral dilemmas and commitment to doing the right thing make him a character with whom viewers can easily connect.

Dan's character arc is a rollercoaster of emotions, and his evolving relationships with other characters, especially with Lucifer and Maze, add layers to his likability. His genuine care for Trixie and his attempts to navigate the supernatural world with limited resources, especially his meltdown after discovering he once slept with God’s wife, showcasing his relatability, resilience, and determination.

6 Amenadiel

Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is a character who quickly captures viewers' hearts the minute he appears on the show. What makes Amenadiel so likable is his fascinating transformation throughout the series. As an angel grappling with his celestial duties and his growing affinity for humanity, he embodies the complexities of redemption and personal growth.

Amenadiel's unwavering commitment to his family, particularly his love and protective nature towards his troublesome brother, adds a layer of endearment to his character. His interactions with other celestial beings, his moral dilemmas, and his evolving relationships create a multi-dimensional character that viewers can't help but admire.

5 Dr. Linda Martin

Dr. Linda Martin’s (Rachael Harris) appeal lies in her role as the voice of reason amidst the celestial chaos of the show. As a therapist, she provides a refreshing dose of sanity and guidance to celestial beings struggling with their unique dilemmas.

Her character isn't just limited to being a therapist; she faces her own trials and tribulations, making her human and relatable. Her friendships with characters like Maze and Lucifer also showcase her capacity for understanding and growth. Moreover, Linda is made a fan favorite thanks to Harris' endearing portrayal, which gives her warmth and comedy. Her presence is also soothing for the celestial creatures seeking her advice as well as for the audience.

4 Trixie Espinoza

Trixie Espinoza (Scarlett Estevez), the adorable young daughter of Chloe and Dan, is a character who captures hearts with her undeniable likability. Her innocence and pure-hearted nature shine brightly in a world filled with complex characters. Trixie's genuine affection for those around her, from her parents to her celestial friends, adds a touch of warmth and wholesomeness to the show.

Her interactions with celestial beings and her genuine friendship with Maze demonstrate her open-mindedness and capacity for love. Trixie is a character viewers can't help but adore for her sweet and unpretentious personality, and she serves as a reminder of the simple joys in life.

3 Ella Lopez

Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is a ray of sunshine whose upbeat and quirky personality is a breath of fresh air in the show's often mysterious and supernatural world. Ella's unwavering optimism and childlike wonder bring a delightful, lighthearted charm to the series that's hard not to love.

Additionally, what makes Ella even more endearing is her genuine kindness and acceptance of others, regardless of their celestial or mortal status. Her loyalty to her friends and her knack for finding the silver lining in even the darkest situations make her a character viewers can't help but root for.

2 Lucifer Morningstar

Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is an irresistibly likable character in the show. What sets Lucifer apart is his devilish charm, both literally and figuratively! His witty banter, unabashed honesty, and knack for humor make him a magnetic force on screen. Fans can’t help but adore his mischievous grin and his knack for turning any situation into a comedic spectacle.

Additionally, Lucifer isn't just about devilish antics; it's about embracing one's true self and seeking redemption, a theme that resonates with viewers. His transformation from a hedonistic, devil-may-care persona to a being striving for a better understanding of humanity and morality is also compelling. Lucifer truly is the devil you can't help but adore.

1 Chloe Decker

Chloe Decker undoubtedly is the heart and soul of Lucifer. Her likability stems from her unwavering moral compass that even celestial beings can't resist. She represents the best of humanity in a world rife with supernatural chaos as a detective with an unwavering commitment to justice. Chloe's relatability is a breath of fresh air as she reacts to the bizarre with the same bewildered amazement we would, making her a warm and endearing character.

She’s also the anchor that keeps the show grounded, embodying the idea that even in the face of the celestial, being true to oneself and one's values is what truly matters. Moreover, her evolving relationship with Lucifer and complex friendships add layers to her character, keeping us hooked.

