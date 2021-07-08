Netflix has revealed the full line-up for their Netflix Geeked panels at the second virtual Comic-Con@Home this July. The devil is in the details and at San Diego Comic-Con, as Netflix’s hit series, Lucifer, will unveil details for the final season of the series. Check out the full details for each panel below.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will kick off Netflix Geeked’s panels on Friday, July 23 at 12:00pm PT. Netflix and Mattel Television are set to present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series, that follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise. The new series will delight fans of the 40-year-old franchise and the new generation of viewers, meeting the Guardians of Grayskull for the first time. The panel will feature the cast and creators discussing the return of the franchise.

All roads to lead to the Fear Street Trilogy panel on Friday, July 23 at 4:00pm PT. In this exclusive first panel together since the release of the films, join Fear Street director Leigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Fear Street author R.L. Stine as they delve into the behind-the-scenes details about they made the films.

The Last Mercenary panel will offer a peek inside the highly anticipated film on Saturday, July 24 at 3:00pm PT. Join Jean-Claude Van Damme as he discusses his explosive comeback, alongside the film’s director David Charhon. Van Damme stars as Richard Brumère, aka "The Mist," a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

Lucifer is bound to be a devilishly good time on Saturday, July 24 at 5:00pm PT, as Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis, joins executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to discuss what fans can expect from the 6th and final season of Lucifer.

Netflix Geeked will wrap up Comic-Con@Home with a sneak peek of Army of Thieves on Sunday, July 25 at 2:00pm PT. Zack Snyder’s Netflix blockbuster, Army of the Dead, was only the beginning. Synder and fellow producers Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel to discuss the heist that started it all. In this action-packed prequel, Dieter, our favorite safecracker, gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Keep an eye on Comic-Con’s YouTube page for all of Netflix's panels starting July 23.

