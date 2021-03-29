It's a good thing this date falls on a Friday, because we're going to be watching all weekend long.

Lucifer fans who have been chomping at the bit for the second half of Season 5 won't have to wait much longer. Earlier today, Netflix dropped the release date, May 28, in a tweet featuring a touching photo of Chloe (Lauren German) and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) in an intimate embrace.

The first half of Season 5, which premiered on August 21, 2020, was a delightfully sinful feast of drama, heartbreak, greed, lust and pride, all culminating in fans finally getting the love connection between Chloe and Lucifer that we've been teased with since the beginning — but it also featured a delightfully gritty noir flashback episode ("It Never Ends Well for the Chicken"). In a recent interview with Collider, Ellis confessed that the cast and crew had so much fun experimenting with the noir episode that fans can expect a musical episode at some point in Season 5B.

It's clear that the enthusiasm they have behind the scenes on Lucifer means we're in for another wild ride once the second half of Season 5 is released. But what can fans expect to see soon? Well, that remains up in the air. Fan theories and speculation are all over the internet, especially given the massive cliffhanger that dropped during the mid-season finale. Spoiler alert: God, played by Dennis Haysbert, finally comes back to Earth. Longtime fans of the show know that Lucifer has some serious daddy issues when it comes to his relationship with God, so seeing how their dynamic plays out will no doubt be a major plot point in the second half of the season.

There's also a swarm of unanswered questions surrounding the other minor-in-name-only characters on the show. What is going on with baby Charlie's mortality/immortality? What is this "darkness" that Ella (Aimee Garcia) is carrying around inside her? Will Linda's (Rachael Harris) storyline with her adult daughter come back to punch us in the feels again in future episodes?

Unfortunately, we'll all have to wait a little while longer before we can find out. Season 5B of Lucifer will be premiering on May 28 on Netflix.

