‘Lucifer’ Casts Dennis Haysbert as God for Season 5

Lucifer, the improbable show about the literal devil solving mysteries in modern day Los Angeles, has cast Dennis Haysbert (24, Heat) as God. Haysbert is set to appear as the creator of all things throughout the show’s fifth and final season on Netflix, and to be honest, this is perfect casting.

As fans of the show are no doubt aware, Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) returning to Hell just after Chloe (Lauren German) finally admitted her true feelings to him. Season 5 will begin with Lucifer still down in the Bad Place trying to keep all those unruly demons in check when Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) shows up to ask for his help with something back on Earth. Things must be pretty serious for that exchange to take place, and Woodside has hinted that it might have something to do with Amenadiel’s nephilim son Charlie. I can only imagine Haysbert’s God will also play a major part in whatever dire set of circumstances set the fifth season in motion.

Haysbert previously starred with Woodside in 24, and as it turns out, Woodside is a big reason why he wound up playing the CEO of the universe in Lucifer. “He was my top choice,” Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson said in an interview with EW. “We were lucky. It was our first and only offer… D. B. had actually come up to us and said, ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’ We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him.”

The final season of Lucifer will air on Netflix in two parts later this year.