‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals a Pretty Soapy Twist for the New Netflix Episodes

Netflix has revealed the first Lucifer Season 5 trailer, and there’s a pretty big twist unveiled ahead of the season’s August debut. Technically this is only a trailer for Season 5 Part 1, as the upcoming season will be released in two halves. Netflix originally only picked up the show for a fifth and final season of 10 episodes, but during filming decided to give the series more episodes (the total for Season 5 is 16 split in two halves) and recently renewed the show for a sixth and final season.

So what’s happening in Lucifer Season 5 Part 1? Well, Tom Ellis’ titular Devil who previously had decided to return to Hell now has surprised his friends by coming back to Earth. But he’s… a little different. A little off. And there’s a very good reason for that: he’s not Lucifer. In a twist worthy of The Young and the Restless, Ellis’ baddie isn’t actually Lucifer at all, he’s his twin brother Michael (you know, like the archangel). Lucifer comes back to confront Michael, and all Hell breaks loose.

Lucifer originally ran for three seasons on FOX before being cancelled, at which point Netflix picked the show up for a fourth season. And while Netflix has really pulled back on renewing cancelled shows as of late, there’s clearly something about Lucifer that the streaming service can’t quit – as evidenced by the decision to expand Season 5 and extend the show for one more season.

Check out the Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 trailer below. The eight all-new episodes premiere on Netflix on August 21st, while Part 2 will follow at a later date.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lucifer Season 5: