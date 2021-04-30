With less than a month until Lucifer Season 5B premieres, Netflix released a new poster focused on the devilish duo of Lucifer and Michael, both characters played by Tom Ellis. The poster teases fans with the brothers’ feud that’s bound to continue in the upcoming episodes.

In the poster, we get to see Lucifer coming face-to-face with his brother Michael, in front of a partially burned-out neon sign in which we can read the words “Sin and sinner”. Michael has a big scar on his face, which he got by the end of Season 5A as a way to prevent him from ever impersonating Lucifer again. During Season 5A, Michael was set to destroy his twin-brother's reputation, until he was ultimately unmasked and scarred for life. However, as the poster teases, this is not the end of the hellish conflict between the two brothers, as Michael will not stand down after his latest defeat.

Inspired by the DC/Vertigo Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Lucifer originally premiered on FOX. After the series' cancellation at the end of Season 3, the show was picked up by Netflix, allowing creator and showrunner Tom Kapinos to finish the story at his own pace. The series was supposed to end with Season 5, but Netflix renewed the show for a sixth season, giving the creative team more time to wrap up the narrative in a satisfying way. Unfortunately, the sixth season will only have ten episodes, instead of the sixteen that Season 5 had.

Lucifer’s fifth season was split into two halves, with the first eight episodes released on August 21, 2020. All eight episodes of Lucifer’s Season 5B will be available on Netflix on May 28.

A new trailer for the season will be released later today, and you’ll be able to see it right here at Collider. For now, you can check the new poster below:

