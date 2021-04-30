Looks like Lucifer's going to be dealing with some daddy issues this season.

Netflix has released an official trailer for the second half of Lucifer Season 5, as if fans needed any more excuses to get excited leading up to the premiere on May 28. The trailer follows the fairly recent confirmation from Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson that the upcoming sixth and final season of the hit series starring Tom Ellis as the titular devilish consultant will have a total of 10 episodes.

Season 5B is long-awaited for more than one reason, chief among them the cliffhanger that God, played by Dennis Haysbert, will be coming back to Earth. Fans know that Lucifer's relationship with his father is a terse one, so it clearly looks like that dynamic is going to set the tone for a lot of the drama heading into the back half of the season. Of course, it doesn't seem like Chloe (Lauren German) is going to be able to refrain from getting a few words in about God's terrible parenting skills either.

The show initially aired on Fox, though after being canceled on the network, was resurrected over at Netflix starting with Season 4. Season 6, which was confirmed to be the last season of the show, finished wrapping in March per a tweet from Henderson after Lucifer fans got the hashtag #ThankYouLucifer trending on Twitter. In addition to Ellis and German, Lucifer stars Aimee Garcia, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside and Scarlett Estevez. The series is based on characters created for DC Comics' Vertigo imprint by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg and was developed by Tom Kapinos.

Season 5B of Lucifer will premiere May 28 on Netflix. Check out the new trailer and key art for the season below:

