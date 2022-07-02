Lucifans have new merchandise to look forward to as DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have announced the DVD and Blu-ray release date for Lucifer Season 6. The final season of the FOX/Netflix hit series will be available to own on physical formats starting September 13, just over a year after the final season's release. The DVD format retails at $24.98 in the U.S. and $29.98 in Canada. The Blu-ray edition will be available through the Warner Archive Collection. The season will be available digitally on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and more beginning on September 12.

Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season is a 3-disc set that includes all 10 episodes of the season, as well as deleted scenes and a gag reel. Along with Season 6, fans can bring home Lucifer: The Complete Series on DVD. The 19-disc collection includes all 93 episodes of Lucifer. It will also include approximately 150 minutes of bonus features from all seasons. The complete series DVD retails at $112.99 in the U.S. and $134.99 in Canada.

In Season 6, viewers saw Lucifer (Tom Ellis) return to normalcy after a battle with his brother Michael (also played by Ellis) over who would become the new God. With Michael out of the way and things going well with Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer is ready to ascend Heaven's throne... but he keeps hesitating. However, any plans are derailed when a girl named Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) arrives from the future with a score to settle with Lucifer. Now, Lucifer must contend with Rory's appearance as he tries to discover his true purpose.

Image via Warner Bros Television Distribution

Lucifer first premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons on FOX. After the network opted not to renew the show, Netflix picked up the series. The show would then run for three more seasons after building its popularity. However, its fate was unknown after Season 5, though the streamer worked out negotiations and confirmed that everyone's favorite crime-solving devil would ultimately receive six seasons total. Alongside Ellis and German, the show stars Kevin Alejandro, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia. Recurring cast throughout the series includes Hildebrand, Scarlett Estevez, Tricia Helfer, Tom Welling, Dennis Haysbert, Inbar Lavi, and Graham McTavish.

Lucifer was developed by Tom Kapinos and based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. Ellis, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jason Ning, and KristiAnne Reed executive produced the series. Bruckheimer Television produced in association with Warner Bros. Television.

All seasons of Lucifer are available to watch now on Netflix.