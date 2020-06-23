‘Lucifer’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Netflix

It’s officially official: Lucifer Season 6 is happening at Netflix. The streaming service previously rescued the Fox drama series after cancellation, ordering a fourth season of the show to debut exclusively on Netflix. But the show did so well with subscribers that Netflix continued its partnership and ordered a fifth season. Lucifer Season 5 was split in half, with the first half still set to air later this year on Netflix, but the question remained whether the show could continue even further into a Lucifer Season 6.

Word trickled down that Netflix was happy with how Season 5 was turning out and was interested in possibly ordering a Season 6, but they hit a snag in negotiations with star Tom Ellis. Now, it appears, those negotiations have been worked out as Netflix released a short teaser video today confirming that Lucifer Season 6 is happening. The official Lucifer account went one further, noting that this will be the “FINAL final” season.

So yeah, score one for Lucifer fans. No premiere date or episode count was announced, but rest assured there’s even more Lucifer on the way.