Lucifer: Season 6? Netflix in Talks with Warner Bros. Television for More of the Devil

The TV series Lucifer has a devoted fanbase, and when the show was cancelled by Fox, fans dutifully followed it over to Netflix. The fourth season of the show, which follows the devil (Tom Ellis) leaving Hell and running a nightclub in L.A. where he also serves a consultant for the LAPD, ran on Netflix in May 2019. Netflix then announced they had renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final seasons that would run for sixteen episodes but broken up into two, eight-episode chunks. Now it looks like Netflix doesn’t want that final season to be so final.

TV Line reports that Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Lucifer, for a possible sixth season. There’s no details beyond the desire for more Lucifer, but presumably it would make fans happy if the show were to continue and Netflix’s data must support this kind of demand.

What’s fascinating about this story is how shows are saved these days. Back in the day (“the day” being ten years ago), if your show got cancelled, then odds were miniscule of any kind of resurrection. Now, with streamers looking for popular content and not having to worry about ratings or advertisers, it’s easier for a show to find fresh life, and the streamer gets the benefit of a built-in audience. It’s a win-win, and I’m curious to see that Lucifer is so popular that Netflix, which assumed it could call it quits after five seasons of content, is now looking for more.

But this seems like a good fit. The episodic procedural is in short supply on streamers, but it’s the bread-and-butter of the networks where shows about cops, doctors, and lawyers rule the day. Netflix wants a piece of that easy viewing, so I’ll be curious to see if they can strike a deal on sixth season of Lucifer.