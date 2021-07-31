The end is nigh! Get all the devilish details on 'Lucifer’s final season (for real this time).

The devil you know (and love) is coming back for a final outing. Though the series was originally supposed to end with Season 5, Lucifer Season 6 was announced on June 23, 2020. And after the massive cliffhanger at the end of Season 5, fans will be looking at a brave new world when the final season comes along.

Loosely based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer follows the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), fallen angel, devil, and former King of Hell. Teaming up with an LAPD detective, Lucifer solves crimes and tries to better himself, even as outside forces try to drag him back into his old role.

It’s a series that doesn’t take itself too seriously, providing heaps of humor, some soapy drama, and plenty of supernatural madness for its legions of fans. Read on to get all the details about the show’s sixth and final season.

What Are Lucifer Season 6 Episode Titles?

Lucifer Season 6 will have ten episodes, six less than Season 5. The titles of these episodes have already been announced by the show’s writers’ room on their official Twitter handle. There’s one very ominous title in there but we can only guess what the actual episode will be about. Here are the ten new episode titles:

"Nothing Ever Changes Around Here"

"Buckets of Baggage"

"Yabba Dabba Do Me"

"Pin The Tail on the Baddie"

"The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar"

"A Lot Dirtier Than That"

"My Best Fiend"

"Save The Devil, Save The World"

"Goodbye, Lucifer"

"Partners 'Til The End"

Lucifer Season 6 Trailer

We’re yet to see a full trailer for Lucifer Season 6 but a date announcement teaser was released on July 25 during the show’s Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel. The teaser mostly consists of clips from the past seasons, quickly running through all the big moments of the show.

The only new footage comes at the very end when we see Lucifer being pulled over by a cop (just like in the pilot episode). He then says that it’s his last night in LA. Ominous, much?

Lucifer Season 6 will be arriving on Netflix on September 10, 2021. The date was announced on July 25, giving fans plenty of time to rewatch the series ahead of the final season.

Filming on the season wrapped in March so fans were already expecting it to be released by late 2021. Plus, Season 5B, which came out on May 28, had a pretty massive cliffhanger ending and it’s going to be nice to have that resolved without having to wait too long.

Who Is in Lucifer Season 6 Cast?

Most of the main cast members have already been confirmed for Lucifer Season 6. There was a bit of doubt over Tom Ellis’ contract but he has since signed on for the final season and will be appearing as Lucifer Morningstar. It’s likely that he will also play Lucifer’s twin brother Michael as well.

Other returning cast members include Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze/Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza, and DB Woodside as Amenadiel.

Inbar Lavi has also confirmed her return as Eve. After Eve and Maze started a new relationship in Season 5, the final season will be exploring their journey as a couple.

Kevin Alejandro’s Daniel Espinoza met a rather tragic end in the second half of Season 5. However, the actor has hinted at a return so we may see something of Dan before the show wraps up for good.

Dennis Haysbert and Tricia Helfer may also return as God and Goddess respectively. Scott Porter's Carol Corbett, whom Dan was trying to set up with Ella, is also expected to come back for Season 6.

Amenadiel and Linda’s son Charlie may also become a major character in the final season. This hasn’t been confirmed yet but there is a bit of a time jump between Season 5 and Season 6 so we might get to see a new actor playing Charlie.

So far, Merrin Dungey (Alias) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) are the only new actors confirmed for the final season. More announcements may be made as we get closer to the Season 6 premiere.

Who Are the New Characters in Lucifer Season 6?

With the show being extended by one season, Lucifer’s creators have gotten a chance to introduce characters they had originally discarded. So there’s bound to be a few new faces when Lucifer Season 6 comes out. At the moment, only two of those new characters have been announced.

Merrin Dungey will appear as Sonya, a rookie cop. Sonya will reportedly be forming a bond with Amenadiel. Could she and Amenadiel become the new Chloe and Lucifer of the LAPD? It’s certainly a possibility.

Brianna Hildebrand plays an angel named Rory (maybe her full name is Roriel?). Described as a rebel, she will be looking to follow in her big brother Lucifer’s footsteps as the black sheep of the celestial family. Now that Lucifer has become the new God, Rory might just turn against him and become the next Devil.

Of course, there are a few Biblical figures who could show up in Season 6. So far in the show, we’ve met Cain (Tom Welling), Abel (Lauren Lapkus), Eve, and Lilith (L. Scott Caldwell). However, we’re yet to meet Adam, the first human.

Now, the creators might not bring the character into the story at all but it would be interesting to see him interact with Eve. That’s definitely something that would put a little pressure on Eve and Maze’s new relationship. Whether that actually happens or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

When Is Lucifer Season 6 Filming?

Lucifer Season 5 and Season 6 were filmed back to back with production on Season 6 starting in October 2020. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson announced the start of filming on the new season on Twitter.

Despite a few delays due to COVID-19, filming continued through the end of 2020 and eventually wrapped in March 2021. The season is currently in post-production and with any luck, it should be ready for release by the end of 2021.

When Is Lucifer Season 6 Set?

Image via Netflix

The showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have revealed that there will be a time jump between the end of Season 5 and the start of Season 6. Whether that’s a few months or even a year, we don’t know yet.

There’s been no official word on how much time will have passed between the two seasons. But considering how big the Season 5 finale was, we’re guessing it won’t be too long. After all, we’ve got to know how the world would have changed in the immediate aftermath of Lucifer becoming God.

What Is Lucifer Season 6’s Story?

Lucifer has spent five seasons building up the romance between Chloe and Luci, culminating in him finally declaring his love for her. In short, they already got their “happily ever after” moment. Season 6 will be about what happens afterward.

Speaking of romance, Maze and Eve just started a new relationship. It’s going to be quite the journey for both of them and a little drama is inevitable. It will be interesting to see how these two lovable characters change and grow as their relationship evolves.

At the end of Season 5, Amenadiel was all set to start a new chapter of his life, signing up for the Police Academy. Combined with the responsibility of being a new parent, that’s a lot of stuff on his plate. Even God’s favorite son can’t handle all that work, can he? We’ll find out.

In the process, Amenadiel will also be forming a friendship with the new character Sonya. It’s possible that they will slowly evolve into a new crime-fighting team, just like Chloe and Lucifer.

The showrunners had previously announced that Season 6 will address the Black Lives Matter movement and the systemic issues within the police force. With his new journey as a cop, Amenadiel’s story could help explore those themes.

And while Amenadiel is making a new life for himself, Linda has recently reconnected with her long-lost daughter Adriana Nassar (Alexandra Grossi). That relationship will probably be explored further in Season 6 and we’re yet to see what sort of a bond develops between Adriana and her infant half-brother Charlie.

Ella will likely be in a new relationship with Dan’s old friend Carol Corbett when Season 6 begins. Since her introduction, Ella has struggled a lot with her inner darkness. She still doesn’t know that her “ghost” friend Ray-Ray is actually the Angel of Death, Azrael (Charlyne Yi). So that’s one big moment that’s still to come. Besides, she still has to find out about Lucifer’s true identity.

Of course, the big headline here is going to be Lucifer’s new job as God. Lucifer has some really big shoes to fill and it will probably take him some time to get used to his new role.

In the process, we might get to see what it actually means to be God on a day-to-day basis. Will Lucifer be buried under a backlog of prayers like Jim Carrey in Bruce Almighty? Or is it a lot more laid-back than we might expect? Either way, there are bound to be some mistakes and hilarity along the way.

