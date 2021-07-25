Speak of the devil. Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis joined executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of Lucifer. Fans learned that the series finale will be here this fall on September 10, 2021 and to prepare, there are new Lucifer-themed profile icons available on Netflix.

Lucifer is about the devil deciding to live in Los Angeles because he’s bored of Hell. While in the City of Angels, he owns a nightclub and solves crimes for the LAPD. The show first premiered on FOX but was canceled after its third season. Fortunately, Netflix picked it up, and now the show’s heading for its sixth and final season.

The show was developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series The Sandman, who later became the protagonist of a spin-off comic book series, both published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, but it mainly consists of a montage of scenes scattered from across the previous seasons. The only tidbit of Season 6 is of Lucifer talking to a cop; circling back to his encounter with another one back in Season 1 Episode 1.

It might've been campy at times, but it has been one hell of a ride. The sixth and final season of Lucifer will premier on Netflix on September 10th, 2021.

Here's the synopsis for Lucifer:

The series revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named Lux and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The ensemble and supporting cast include Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, and (beginning in season 2) Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Filming took place primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia, before production was relocated entirely to Los Angeles, California, beginning with the third season.

