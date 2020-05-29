‘Lucifer’ Season 6 May Be Happening, Thanks to Tom Ellis’s Hot Hot Hot New Deal

Good news for people who like their leading men with a hint of devilry: The Netflix series Lucifer has gotten that much closer to being renewed for Season 6, as star Tom Ellis has reportedly signed a deal to return as the titular fallen angel. While this isn’t an official renewal, there is of course no Lucifer without the man himself, something Netflix leaned into heavily for its very, um, specific campaign to promote Season 4 of the show. (Give the people what they want, after all.)

Deadline also reports that the rest of the supernatural procedural’s cast is on board, including Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Inbar Lavi. This means that all a potential sixth season needs to happen is the official greenlight from Netflix — oh, and, yes, for this global pandemic to reach a point where people can safely return to work on set.

Based on the character as created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo Comics (a DC/Warner Bros. subsidiary), Lucifer — about the one-time lord of Hell deciding that it’d be more fun to run a Los Angeles night club and help the LAPD solve crimes — wasn’t an automatic hit when it originally premiered on Fox in 2016. But it became increasingly popular thanks to Netflix syndication, and thus, when the show was canceled by its original network after the third season, Netflix revived it Arrested Development-style for new episodes.

Season 5 has yet to have an announced airdate, as production was shut down just before they were able to complete filming, but the fourth season ended on quite a cliffhanger, featuring Lucifer returning to his throne in Hell, that fans are aching to see resolved. Thus hopefully sometime soon we’ll see what happens next.

While the fifth season was originally meant to be the last, Lucifer is proving to be one of those shows that just won’t stay dead — which feels very, very apt, given that its main character has a habit of defying everyone’s expectations.

The first four seasons of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix.