Netflix has released the trailer for the sixth and final season of Lucifer, and it looks extremely promising and fun. Lucifer is about the devil working for the LAPD — but he's not the devil anymore, he's God. So, should the show be called God now? The final season of Lucifer premieres August 10 on the streaming service.

The trailer has a lot to unpack, but here are some noticeable scenes. Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) wearing a white tux for a change (he usually wears dark clothes, but since he's God now he's wearing white and looking sharp). We also see Lucifer accompanying Chloe (Lauren German) to Hell and them entering a room where they become animated. Hopefully, the reason they're there is to rescue Dan (Kevin Alejandro), who pops up briefly in the trailer. Bad news, though; it appears that the apocalypse is coming. However, Lucifer seems to be preoccupied with other things, like taking a trip.

What stands out the most is Lucifer and Chloe engaging in combat, which is both confusing but also intriguing. The trailer raises a bunch of questions, but the questions make the anticipation for the season all the more exciting. This is the last season, after all, so it has to give us one hell of a final ride.

In addition to Ellis, German, and Alejandro, Lucifer's final season stars D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Inbar Lavi, Brianna Hildebrand, and Scott Porter. Ellis, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers.

Lucifer Season 6 is set to premiere September 10 on Netflix. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the final season below:

After millennia of being forced to rule hell and then blamed for centuries for humanity's sins, Lucifer Morningstar decided to move to Los Angeles on Earth in 2011 for a better life. There his life made a turn for the better, finding justice for the innocent and falling in love with Chloe Decker. At the end of the last season, Lucifer succeeded his father as the next God. Now in this final season, we will see where this new development leads Lucifer, his friends and family as the series comes to a close.

