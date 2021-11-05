I was late to the Lucifer party, starting the series just before Season 6 dropped, but I fell hard for the show. The show started on Fox, was cancelled after Season 3, then, due largely to the massive fan base, was picked up for a fourth season on Netflix. The show was set to end after Season 5, but at the last minute, Netflix picked it up for a sixth and final season – for real this time.

The show, based on the DC comic book of the same name, follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the honest-to-goodness devil himself, and his adventures on Earth. He took an extended vacation from Hell and fell in love with Los Angeles. When a pop star he helped become big is murdered outside his club, he involves himself in the investigation, much to the chagrin of Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Lucifer becomes a permanent consultant for the LAPD, and a permanent fixture in Chloe’s life.

Other characters to be aware of include Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro), Chloe’s ex-husband and another LAPD detective; Amenadiel (DB Woodside), Lucifer’s older brother; Maze (Lesley Ann Brandt), a demon from Hell who has a penchant for knives and torture; Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), Lucifer’s therapist; Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), the LAPD forensic scientist; and Trixie Espinoza (Scarlett Estevez), Chloe and Dan’s daughter.

Below, we rank all six seasons of Lucifer. Join us for a walk down memory lane as we revisit the highlights (and a few lowlights) of the series.

6. Season 3

Season 3 was my least favorite season for one reason: Tom Welling. He’s just not a great actor, and his stoicism made him a dull character. He plays Lt. Marcus Pierce, who turns out to be the biblical Cain. Lucifer agrees to help find a way for him to end his immortality, God’s punishment for being the first murderer. Pierce decides that since Chloe made Lucifer vulnerable, she is the key to his demise. It is a weak premise – wouldn’t him finding true love with any woman have the same effect? I couldn’t understand what Chloe saw in him, especially with Lucifer right there. On top of that, The Sinner Man story was weak (and always sounded like “Cinnamon” to me). While I loved the season finale, with Chloe finally seeing the truth about Lucifer, there were two extra episodes that were thrown onto the end of the season that just don’t fit – anywhere, really.

RELATED: 'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Breaks Down the Final Season's Most Wild Choices, and Reveals What He Wants to Do Next

5. Season 1

The first season of Lucifer was good, but nothing about it really stood out to me. I wasn’t crazy about the Palmetto storyline, which saw Chloe snitching on a potentially dirty cop, only to discover it was the cop’s partner that was dirty, and Dan was in on it. The whole “dirty cop” aspect felt a little muddled. On the upside, Chloe’s daughter, Trixie, is particularly adorable in this season, and normally I don’t like kids.

4. Season 2

Tricia Helfer really elevated Season 2, with her role as Lucifer’s mother – in the body of an attractive, acerbic attorney who had recently been murdered. The Goddess has escaped Hell and wants to spend time with her sons, including Uriel, who has come to Earth to kill Chloe if Lucifer doesn’t send his mom back to Hell. Lucifer kills Uriel, which, ironically, lays quite a bit of guilt on him. Also, this is the season that Linda learns the truth about Lucifer, and her reaction will never not be funny.

3. Season 4

Chloe did not handle finding out about Lucifer well. This led her to Europe, where a Vatican priest convinced her to help him force the Devil back to Hell. Chloe eventually comes around when the priest turns out to be a murderer himself, but by then it is too late: Lucifer is now dating Eve – yes, that Eve. While most of the season deals with Eve trying to be the perfect girlfriend, and Lucifer trying to dump her, the end comes back strong when the priest escapes prison thanks to Eve and Maze, is accidentally killed by Eve, and becomes possessed by a demon. This demon brings back more demons, who kidnapped Linda and Amenadiel’s new baby with plans on turning him, a half-angel, into the new ruler of Hell.

Eve was difficult to deal with in this season. She was completely oblivious to Maze’s love for her, and was way too concerned with being the perfect girlfriend, the same thing she claimed to have disliked about being Adam’s wife. The weirdest plot this season was the sudden, inexplicable hook-up between Ella and Dan that, luckily, went nowhere

2. Season 6

I had a really hard time choosing between Season 6 and Season 4 for this slot. Season 6 won out because of the disgusting amounts of Deckerstar and the proper way the show wrapped up. I am not much one for sappy displays of love, but I love seeing Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar together. I wasn’t a fan of the time travel story and I still don’t quite understand why Lucifer couldn’t commute between Hell and Earth. Also, I thought Trixie got short-shrift with this season, but I suspect that had to do with scheduling conflicts.

On the plus side: Amenadiel becomes a cop (for a little bit), which seems like a good use of his do-gooder nature. Maze and Eve make such a wonderful couple, and they marry. I love that Ella finally knows “the truth” about celestials, and that she figured it out on her own. Lucifer finally realizes that he doesn’t want to be God and passes the opportunity to Amenadiel, who is much better suited to it. Instead, Lucifer decides to start “therapy” in Hell, helping people find their way to Heaven. And Chloe, when she dies her natural death, makes the decision to go to Hell, where she reunites – for eternity – with Lucifer.

1. Season 5

Season 5 has it all. Evil twin drama. A daft God. Lavish musical numbers. A war between angels over who will rule Heaven when God retires. And plenty of giddy Deckerstar. When the season starts, Lucifer is back in Hell, but his twin brother Michael has come to Earth to wreak havoc and reveals to Chloe that she is a gift from God. This sends Chloe into another celestial spiral, but she eventually comes out of it and gets together with Lucifer. Of course, Michael later kidnaps Chloe, and Lucifer admits he is incapable of saying those three little words to her.

God shows up to visit, and that leads to one of the worst family dinners ever. But when God’s presence makes people around him sing and dance, it becomes clear that God is developing the celestial version of dementia. That’s when he decides to retire, and leaves it up to his kids to fight over who will take over as God. And fight they do, in a battle that sees dozens of Lucifer’s siblings come to Earth, Chloe die, and Lucifer risk his own life going to Heaven to resurrect her with Lilith’s ring. Lucifer is able to tell Chloe he loves her, and Lucifer returns to Earth victorious. He will be the new God.

There is so much more going on in Season 5, and all of it is well-paced and well-executed. This will always be my favorite season.

KEEP READING: 'Lucifer' Showrunners Break Down the Biggest Moments of the Final Season, and Reveal the Original Ending

‘The Harder They Fall’ Review: Big-Time Actors Can’t Elevate a Bland Western Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix movie has style to spare, but fails to invest any depth into its characters or story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email