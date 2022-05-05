Fans and newcomers alike are getting another chance to dive into this devilish show. TNT has announced that they have acquired the rights for the first three seasons of the hit drama series Lucifer from Warner Bros. Television, with the first three episodes making their debut on the channel earlier this week.

The popular series is based upon the DC characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg and follows the story of the titular fallen angel, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis). Having become bored with the job of being the Lord of Hell, Lucifer decides to leave his Throne of the Underworld for the more scenic City of Angels. In Los Angeles, he meets and teams up with LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to take down criminals. Lucifer uses his otherworldly charm and looks to aid Detective Decker in delivering justice by getting criminals to confess their deepest, darkest secrets. The network also recently acquired the popular 2000s series Cold Case, which will be premiering on TNT Monday, May 16.

The series originally aired on Fox for three seasons before being canceled in 2018. Shortly after, Netflix announced that they would be reviving the series, where it ran for another three seasons before concluding in September 2021. While Season 1 received mixed reviews, the subsequent five all garnered high praise, with four of those seasons sitting at 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also went on to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Choreography.

Lucifer was developed for television by Tom Kapinos. In addition to Ellis and German, the principal cast from the first three seasons includes Kevin Alejandro (True Blood), DB Woodside (Suits), Lesley-Ann Brandt (The Librarians), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Aimee Garcia (The George Lopez Show), Scarlett Estevez (Daddy’s Home), with Tom Welling (Smallville) and Rachael Harris (The Hangover). Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Len Wiseman, Sheri Elwood, and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers of the series. The series was produced by Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Lucifer made its TNT debut on Wednesday, May 4 at 3:00pm ET/PT with the first three episodes — the network will air three episodes every Wednesday.

You can read the official synopsis of the series down below.

'Lucifer' is the story of the original fallen angel. Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar abandoned his throne and retired to the city of Angels, where he meets and teams up with intriguing LAPD detective Chloe Decker to take down criminals. Charming, charismatic, and devilishly handsome, Lucifer has a way of manipulating people into confessing their deepest, darkest secrets, which helps Detective Decker deliver justice.

