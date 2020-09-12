‘Lucifer’: The Season 4 Blooper Reel and Musical Episode Clip Confirm How Fun This Show Is

One of the best qualities of Lucifer is that it looks like everyone involved is having a great time. And nothing confirms that better than a blooper reel, like the one just released as part of the show’s panel for DC Fandome. Watch the video above, and marvel at how bad series star Tom Ellis is at holding a box of donuts, while Lauren German… appears to be terrified of ducks? Sure.

Also previewed during the panel for the Netflix original series was the highly-anticipated musical episode that will debut when Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is released. Warner Bros. TV has yet to release the official clip, but if you missed the panel you can still watch it here — Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” might have been a pretty obvious choice for a show where murders happen every episode, but Ellis, German, Aimee Garcia, and Kevin Alejandro put their all into the highly choreographed number.

Collider’s Christina Radish got a chance to talk to Garcia about her experience making the musical episode, which she called “a dream come true”:

Everyone sings and dances and did such a great job. I think Kevin Alejandro used to be a professional dancer, so you’ll get to see him. I walked in on his first rehearsal and I didn’t know it was his first rehearsal. I was just like, “Whoa, how is this happening?” He nailed it. Same thing with D.B. [Woodside]. I get to do a fun little something with Lesley-Ann [Brandt], and that was just incredible. It was the closest that I’ll ever feel to Beyoncé, having these professional, beautiful dancers back you up. I was like, “Oh, my gosh, I could die now and be happy.” And Lauren [German] picked up the choreography really quickly ‘cause she used to be a ballet dancer. I don’t know if a lot of people know that. And obviously Tom [Ellis] already has so much on his plate and he came in with very little rehearsal and nailed the choreography. The greatest thing about our musical episode is that you will hear a wide range of songs — everything from Broadway show tunes to Squirrel Nut Zippers type of music to pop music. Rachael [Harris] is just so fun and has this magical number. And Scarlett [Estevez] had never sung before and I guarantee when you hear this girl sing, she will break your heart.

We’ll be able to see what she’s talking about when the second half of Season 5 premieres, eventually, on Netflix. For more on the show, check out our interviews with Ellis and showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.