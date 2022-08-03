Luck follows the story of Sam Greenfield, a well-intentioned but extremely unlucky shop assistant. After meeting a talking cat, she finds herself in the magical Land of Luck and discovers that there is a corporation responsible for distributing Luck around the world. Sam becomes determined to discover a power strong enough to finally turn her luck around and goes on an epic adventure teaming up with various mystical creatures along the way.

Luck is set for an exclusive release on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022. The movie has been directed by Peggy Holmes, who has previously worked on The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning, Secret of the Wings, and The Pirate Fairy. The screenplay was written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger who are best known for writing the Kung Fu Panda movies, Trolls, and its sequel Trolls World Tour, as well as Kiel Murray, a screenwriter for the Cars movie franchise. In addition to the brilliant crew responsible for making the movie are the cast members that bring this fascinating story to life, so here is a look at whose voices you can expect to hear.

Eva Noblezada as Sam Greenfield

Eva Noblezada lends her voice to the movie’s protagonist, Sam Greenfield who just so happens to be the unluckiest person in the world. Noblezada is an actress and singer who made her acting debut on Broadway as the lead role in Miss Saigon. She was one of the youngest people to be nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, and she has also received a Grammy Award in 2020 for Best Musical Theater Album for her work in Hadestown.

Noblezada will soon be starring opposite Jo Koy, Lou Diamond Phillips, Tia Carrere, and Tiffany Haddish in an upcoming comedy called Easter Sunday, about a single father who attends a family gathering during a very dysfunctional Easter celebration.

Simon Pegg as Bob

Bob is a Scottish black cat who becomes the sidekick and partner on Sam’s adventure. He is voiced by Simon Pegg, an English actor, comedian, and screenwriter who is best known for his collaborations with director Edgar Wright and actor Nick Frost. Pegg has acted in a variety of films ranging from comedies to sci-fi action. His work includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Run Fatboy Run, Star Trek, Paul, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the Mission: Impossible franchise as Benji Dunn.

No stranger to animation, Pegg has voiced the characters of Thompson in The Adventures of Tintin and Buck, a one-eyed weasel, in the Ice Age movie series. He is set to reprise his role as Benji in the new Mission: Impossible movie Dead Reckoning, which is due for release in 2023.

Jane Fonda as Babe the Dragon

Jane Fonda voices Babe the Dragon, an ancient being who is the luckiest creature in existence, as well as the CEO of Good Luck. Fonda’s career spans six decades, having first appeared in a Broadway play in 1960. She is probably best known for her roles in 9 to 5, Monster-in-Law, Youth, Book Club, and more recently in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Audiences can expect to see Fonda return as her character Vivian in an upcoming sequel to Book Club, which follows the journey of the four best friends as they take a vacation to Italy. The sequel will also see Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, and Andy Garcia return as their original characters.

Whoopi Goldberg as The Captain

Voicing The Captain, a magical elf-like creature who acts as the head of security in the Land of Luck, is Whoopi Goldberg. Starting her career as a stage actor and stand-up comedian, Goldberg found her big break when she was cast in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple. From there she went on to star in films such as Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Ghost (a performance that won her an Academy Award for Best Actress), Soapdish, Made in America, and most notably the Sister Act film series as Deloris/Sister Mary Clarence.

Similar to Simon Pegg, she has experience with animated movies, previously voicing characters for both The Lion King and Toy Story 3. As well as co-hosting the daytime talk show The View, Goldberg is set to star in the upcoming movie Sister Act 3 which will be released on Disney+.

Flula Borg as Jeff

Flula Borg is Jeff, a unicorn and engineer whose job is to maintain the luck distributing machine. Borg is a German actor, musician, and comedian who has starred in films such as Pitch Perfect 2 and The Suicide Squad. He also has a few television credits having previously acted in small parts in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Place. Borg is due to take the lead role in a Pitch Perfect spinoff series called Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, starring opposite Adame DeVine, Sarah Hyland, and Jameela Jamil. The series will premiere on Peacock in November 2022.

Colin O’Donoghue as Gerry

Gerry is a magical leprechaun who works with Bob and is voiced by Colin O’Donoghue. An Irish actor and musician, O’Donoghue has worked on Season 3 of The Tudors, the horror film The Rite opposite Anthony Hopkins, and the Disney+ original series The Right Stuff. He is probably best known for his portrayal of Captain Hook in the fantasy series Once Upon A Time and has recently voiced the character of Douxie in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

John Ratzenberger as Rootie

Playing Rootie, the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, is John Ratzenberger. After taking on small roles in films like A Bridge Too Far, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Gandhi, Ratzenberger gained international recognition for his recurring role as the mailman in the NBC sitcom Cheers. He is considered a veteran of animated movies, having voiced over 20 different characters for just Pixar alone. Some of his more popular characters include Hamm in the Toy Story franchise, The Abominable Snowman in Monsters Inc., and Mack in the Cars franchise.