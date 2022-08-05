With Christmas in July come and gone and Halloween still months away, we’re currently in a bit of a holiday drought. Why not celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in August then? Luck, the new movie from Skydance Animation, releases on August 5 and could be the perfect excuse to celebrate the luck of the Irish in the middle of summer. Luck tells the story of Sam, the world’s most unlucky person, who ends up venturing to the land of luck after she accidentally loses a lucky coin. As Luck is one of the rare family films with a G rating that means even the youngest of leprechauns should be able to enjoy this one!

Luck features the voice acting talents of Simon Pegg, Eva Noblezada, Jane Fonda, John Ratzenberger, and Whoopi Goldberg. Noblezada voices the luckless Sam and this will be one of her first film roles. She has made quite a name for herself on Broadway, having wowed as Kim in Miss Saigon and Eurydice in Hadestown. Simon Pegg voices Bob the cat and is known for co-writing and starring in Shaun of the Dead and for playing Scotty in the recent Star Trek films. Jane Fonda has a long and prolific career as an actress. She starred in the classic They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? And more recently starred in Netflix’s critically acclaimed Grace and Frankie. Fonda lends her voice to the role of Babe the Dragon in Luck. John Ratzenberger who voices Rootie, an unlucky root, has previously done voice work for Disney classics including Coco, Toy Story, and Inside Out. Whoopi Goldberg, who voices the security officer for the land of luck, is an actress and comedian with a long resume that includes films like Ghost, Sister Act, and The Color Purple. This talented cast is directed by Peggy Holmes who has previously directed animated films for Disney including The Secret of the Wings, The Pirate Fairy, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning.

Luck is the first feature film from the newly formed Skydance Animation and will be the first of two films the animation studio has set up with Apple through a multi-year deal. The other film, Spellbound, includes a stellar cast including Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem. The studio will also be behind a new television series for Apple, The Search for WondLa, which is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi. The studio will also be behind Academy Award Winner Brad Bird's long-gestating passion project Ray Gunn.

Is There A Luck Trailer?

A trailer for Luck was released on July 7. Luck’s trailer introduces audiences to Sam and her impressively horrible luck and shows why she is forced to travel to the land of luck. It also introduces Bob, an adorably snarky Scottish cat from the land of luck. Bob’s cute looks and big personality are sure to make him and his colorful home a hit with kids of all ages. The darker and more threatening land of bad luck is also shown off. The trailer also gives audiences a look at some of the other exciting animals and things to be found in the land of luck, from dragons to leprechauns, to Jeff the German unicorn. The trailer also lets audiences check out the work of the talented voice actors. The catchy songs you may notice playing in the background of the trailer are “Jiggerdance” by Beds and Beats and “Someone to You” by Banners.

Where Is Luck Streaming?

Luck will be streaming on AppleTV+ beginning August 5th. AppleTV+ is Apple’s streaming service that offers free one-week trials, as well as a promotion for three-month trials for people who buy certain Apple products.

Is Luck In Theaters?

Despite the impressive amount of talent involved, Luck is skipping theaters and instead going directly to streaming on Apple TV+. No need to drag your kids to the theater for this one, instead you can do a family movie night at home to watch Luck. A fair number of children and family films have opted to skip the theaters and go directly to streaming.

Is Luck on DVD or Blu-ray?

Luck is not currently on DVD or Blu-ray, but that may change after it has been available on streaming for a few months. In the past, Apple has rarely released its original films and shows on DVD and Blu-ray, but they have made exceptions to this in the past year.

More Films Like Luck

Soul - Soul is the charming story of a musician named Joe, voiced by Jamie Foxx, and his journey through the afterlife as he attempts to bring his soul back to his body following an accident. Along the way he ends up learning a lot about himself, his purpose, and what brings meaning to his life. As with Luck, Soul features an older protagonist and also has a very cute cat in it. Soul’s brilliance was not overlooked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Soul won two Oscars at the 2020 awards, including Best Animated Feature. It remains to be seen whether Luck is as thoughtful and philosophical as Soul.

Inside Out - Directed by Pete Docter, Inside Out is perhaps one of Pixar’s best recent films. It follows the inner life of a girl named Riley who has just moved to a new city. Riley’s emotions, led by Amy Poehler’s delightful Joy, try to help Riley navigate a tumultuous time in her life. Riley’s inner worlds even bear some resemblance to the land of luck. Inside Out was a hit with audiences of all ages and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2015.

Spirited Away- 2001’s Spirited Away, a Studio Ghibli masterpiece, tells the story of Chihiro, a little girl who ends up working in a bathhouse for spirits after her parents are cursed by an evil sorcerer. There, Chihiro meets enemies and allies and through hard work and bravery works to save herself and her parents. The whimsical and beautifully animated classic is directed by Hayao Miyazaki.