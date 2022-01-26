The cast announcement comes on the heels of the film being delayed for a second time.

Skydance Animation’s first animated feature, Luck, is proving to be a little unlucky in production. The studio has announced that the adventure fantasy film’s release on Apple TV+ has once again been pushed back. Initially delayed to February 18, the film has now been pushed back several months to a new date of August 5.

It’s not all bad news though. Along with the announcement of a delay, the studio also released the voice cast for the animated adventure. Joining previously announced cast members Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg are Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon. Luck will be Noblezada’s first appearance in an animated film after a successful career on Broadway, and Spoon’s feature debut.

The story of Luck centers around Sam (Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world who stumbles upon the Land of Luck after aging out of the foster care system. Determined to turn her luck around, Sam joins a group of magical creatures to face a powerful foe. Included in her ragtag group of creatures are a lucky black cat (Pegg), a unicorn engineer (Borg), a flower shop owner (Howery) and a loyal leprechaun (O’Donoghue). Ratzenberger will voice Rootie, the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, with Fonda as The Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck. Goldberg’s character has been revealed as The Captain, the Land of Luck’s security guard. Spoon will be featured as Hazel, Sam’s younger roommate.

RELATED: Apple, Skydance Media Ink Multi-Year Deal for Slate of Live Action MoviesLuck’s second premiere delay isn’t the film's first run-in with trouble. Oscar winning actress Emma Thompson was once attached to the project in an undisclosed role, but quietly left production after the studio’s decision to hire former Pixar head John Lasseter as the film’s producer.

The film is set to be directed by Peggy Holmes, with a script written by Kiel Murray, Johnathan Aibel and Glenn Berger. Producing alongside Lasseter are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Davis Eisenmann. Luck is one of several projects coming from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation's partnership. Another feature film titled Spellbound is currently in the works, along with animated series The Search for Wondla.

Luck hits Apple TV+ on August 5.

The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now Not sure what to watch on Apple's streaming service? Here's a handy guide.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email