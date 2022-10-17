Share your love for the new movie Luck with a new and special Funko collection! Starring Eva Noblezada as Sam, the unluckiest person in the world, the movie did also bring us the joy that is Simon Pegg as the voice of Bob, the cat that comes into Sam's life when she heads into the Land of Luck. The film had an all-star cast with Whoopi Goldberg voicing the Captain and Colin O'Donoghue as Gerry, it was a delight!

The new Funko collection includes multiple versions of Noblezada's Sam, some of Pegg's Bob, and more to get fans excited to take home the sweet little Funkos! My personal favorite is the Bob figure with his bright blue eyes. He's adorable! The figures also include the Captain, Sam, and even Flula Borg's Jeff!

The movie is described as follows: "The story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around." So there's no surprising that the new Funko collection is going to excite fans of the film.

The limited edition Chase pops include three different versions of Sam, two with a hat on as she's dressed as a leprechaun and one when she's in her jeans and sweater. Which she should get three, this is her movie after all, and she's adorable, so why not celebrate her with multiple figures? There is also the all black cat known as Bob sitting like only a cat can and being so cute while doing so.

But that's not all either, the collection has two more characters from the film. Jeff may be a unicorn with a mustache but he makes for the cutest little Funko out there, especially with his shorts and zipped-up jacket. You can also take home a Funko of the Captain! What's so cool about the Captain's Funko are the earrings on display because sometimes, Funko nails a look and this is definitely a perfect figure for the Goldberg character. And maybe I want the same earrings that the Captain has because this is so adorable and cute!

Get your Luck collection while supplies last because this is an adorable Funko line to take home! Check out the images below, and make sure to share the beauty of Luck with your family.

