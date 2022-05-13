Today might be Friday the 13th, but Apple TV+ has decided that fortune is on our side by sharing this morning a teaser trailer for Luck, an upcoming animated movie that premieres in early August. The story follows Sam (voiced by Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest girl in the world who somehow stumbles into a “luck center” in which all the good and bad luck in the world are manipulated by magical creatures and technology. What are the chances? We’re about to find out.

The first teaser trailer covers a lot of ground as it introduces us to this new world. Presented by Bob the Black Cat – who is quick to point out that seeing a black cat in Scotland is considered very much the opposite of bad luck –, the teaser takes us on a short trip through the land of luck. In this land, you can find anything luck- or unluck-related: boxes of winning lottery tickets, four-leaf clovers, broken mirrors, horseshoes, and many others.

Bob’s tour makes it clear that the inhabitants of the land of luck are, of course, extremely lucky. They can walk across a busy section without being hit by speeding cars or falling into holes. Bob then moves on to show the good and bad luck departments, which are committed to handling small lucky and unlucky episodes we go through in everyday life. It’s a perfect place, except for one little detail revealed at the end of the teaser: An arrival that changes everything forever. Just their luck.

Luck is directed by Emmy winner Peggy Holmes, who makes a follow-up to her directorial debut Secret of the Wings, and has also worked as choreographer for movies like Hocus Pocus, Jury Duty, and Rock Star. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray (Cars 3, upcoming Knights of the Zodiac).

The voice cast of Luck features Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3), Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible film series), Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Colin O’Donoghue (The Right Stuff series), John Ratzenberger (Cheers), and Adelynn Spoon (Watchmen series).

If you like the Luck teaser, you’ll be happy to know that a month from now, during this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s Work in Progress sessions, Apple will provide a deeper look into the movie. Director Holmes and key members of the animation team will reveal first-look footage of the family adventure, as well as discuss the creative journey that brought the story to life. The event takes place on June 14.

Check out the official synopsis here:

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.

Apple TV+ premieres Luck on August 5. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

