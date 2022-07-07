July 7 is a lucky day! Not just because it is 7-7, but also because a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ animated film Luck has just been released! The new trailer takes viewers to the Land of Luck, a mythical world that dictates the luck that we all experience, both good and bad.

The brand-new trailer follows Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada), a young woman who is just really unlucky. Not having a matching pair of socks, dropping toast jelly side down, or knocking over an entire shelf of glitter, "Every day is one of those days," as the trailer puts it. This all changes when she finds an actual lucky penny, which she promptly drops and flushes down the toilet. Returning to the spot where she found the coin, she meets a talking black cat named Bob (Simon Pegg) who she follows to the Land of Luck in order to get a new Lucky Coin.

While in the Land of Luck she meets several characters like Jeff the Unicorn (Flula Borg) and The Dragon (Jane Fonda) as her bad luck causes a comedy of errors in the World of Luck. While things start off simple and harmless enough, Sam's bad luck eventually leads to the "Good Luck Connection" being severed, dooming everyone on Earth to a world of bad luck. It is up to Sam and Bob to figure out how to fix this and return luck to the world and bring some good luck home for Sam's best friend, Hazel (Adelynn Spoon).

Image via Apple TV+

Luck is directed by Emmy winner Peggy Holmes, who makes a follow-up to her directorial debut Secret of the Wings, and has also worked as choreographer for movies like Hocus Pocus, Jury Duty, and Rock Star. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray, Johnathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger. In addition to Noblezada, Pegg, Borg, and Fonda, the all-star ensemble cast of Luck also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, and John Ratzenberger. The film is produced by Skydance Animation. Producers on the upcoming animated film include former Pixar head John Lasseter as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Davis Eisenmann via Skydance Animation.

Luck is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 5. You can watch the teaser trailer and read the official synopsis for the upcoming animated film down below: