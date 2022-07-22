For some people, if it weren’t for bad luck, they’d have no luck at all. Many don’t believe in luck at all, with many old sayings stating that luck is a mixture of hard work, preparation, and opportunity. But what if they’re wrong? The upcoming family-friendly animated comedy Luck explores what happens when one of the unluckiest people in the world tries to turn her fate around, and ends up going straight to the source.

The soon-to-be-released animated movie was written by Raya and the Last Dragon writer Kiel Murray, who also wrote the screenplay for the family-favorite film Cars. Directed by Peggy Holmes, who is known for her work in the Tinker Bell film series, Luck will surely have plenty of magic and lighthearted fun for all. If you’re looking to learn more about the upcoming family-friendly film, then you’re in luck! We’ve put together all of the details you need to know before Luck comes out.

When Will Luck Be Released?

Luckily audiences won’t have to wait long for this family-friendly fantasy film to be released. Luck is set to premiere on August 5, 2022. It turns out Luck hit an unlucky patch, having previously been scheduled to release just before St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. The release date was pushed back multiple times before finally securing the August release date.

Watch the Luck Trailer

Released in early July by the official Apple TV YouTube Page, the preview for Luck gives audiences a peek into the magic that is yet to unfold.

Will Luck Be in Theaters or Available to Stream?

For those who prefer to watch movies from home, this is your lucky day! Luck will only be available to stream online through Apple TV+. The subscription service costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, making this a fairly inexpensive movie night for the family.

Who Is Voicing the Hilarious Characters of Luck?

Up-and-coming actress Eva Noblezada will be voicing main character Sam Greenfield. Noblezada is known for her starring role in the 2019 film Yellow Rose, in which she portrayed an aspiring musician who faces the realities of being an undocumented immigrant in Texas. Noblezada has also appeared in the hit crime series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This will be the actress's first voice acting role, though her vocal abilities were proven in Yellow Rose, where you can hear Noblezada sing her heart out to dreamy country songs.

Simon Pegg co-stars in Luck, voicing the black cat known simply as Bob. Pegg is well known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, films that the comedian co-wrote alongside director Edgar Wright. Pegg met Wright when the pair worked together on the cult sitcom Spaced in the late 90s. More recently, the busy actor has appeared as excitable tech expert Scotty in the Star Trek franchise and alongside Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Pegg is a voice-acting veteran, having lent his voice to the Ice Age films, as well as The Boxtrolls, Archer, Phineas and Ferb, Robot Chicken, the Star Wars video game franchise, and more. As Bob, Pegg brings a level of clever comedy to the frustrated feline character, who acts as a guide to the unluckiest lady alive.

Jane Fonda has been cast as Babe the Dragon, the luckiest being in the world who happens to also be the CEO of Good Luck. Jane Fonda is up to more than staying fit and protesting the environmental crisis. While keeping up with her social activism, the beloved actress has been taking roles both in front of and behind the camera. Known for her early role as the titular character in the 1968 film Barbarella, Fonda’s career seems to have never truly slowed down. The Monster-In-Law star has most recently taken on a starring role in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie while lending her voice to Elena of Avalor as well as the hilarious animated series Stoner Cats. The fitness icon is currently filming two projects, Eighty for Brandy and Book Club 2: The Next Chapter, with her most recent project, Moving On, in post-production.

Whoopi Goldberg will be voicing The Captain, head of security to the Land of Luck. The Ghost actress is no stranger to voice acting, bringing characters to life in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Robot Chicken, Toy Story 3, The 7D, and more. She has also worked alongside her co-star Jane Fonda voicing a character in Elena of Avalor. The Color Purple actress has had a truly busy year, with five films currently in post-production, and the third installment to her fan-favorite film series Sister Act in pre-production, with Goldberg reprising her role as the singing and dancing Deloris. We’re excited to see how the actress’ dance moves have evolved over the past 30 years.

Flula Borg will be voicing Jeff, the unicorn in charge of maintaining the luck distribution machine. We know unlucky Sam Greenfield will desperately need to have a word with this magical creature. Flula Borg, a German actor, dancer, and musician, got his start on YouTube where he quickly became a viral comedian. His internet stardom brought him invitations onto various prime-time talk shows and launched his acting career. He is known for his role as Pieter Kramer in Pitch Perfect 2, as well as the short-lived Javelin in The Suicide Squad. Borg leans into his heavy German accent, purposely mispronouncing and misusing words, making him a favorite for voice-acting roles. Audiences will quickly recognize Borg as the voice behind characters in Centaurworld, Teen Titans Go!, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and more. Borg is currently filming the comedy film Bromates alongside Luck co-star Lil Rel Howery and will be reprising his character Pieter in the upcoming Pitch Perfect television series.

Sam’s upbeat boss at the floral shop will be voiced by Lil Rel Howery. Howery is known for his breakout role as the TSA agent in Get Out who acted as the comedic relief in the terrifying film. In 2021, Howery starred as Marcus in the hilarious comedy film Vacation Friends, opposite pro-wrestler turned actor John Cena. The Free Guy actor has taken on voice acting roles previously, lending his voice to the TV series short Craig of the Creek, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, and Angry Birds 2, as well as bringing to life the angel and devil version of Tom in the 2021 Tom & Jerry film. The Space Jam: A New Legacy actor has multiple projects in the works currently, including an adaptation of the beloved children's book Harold and the Purple Crayon.

What Is Luck About?

The story of Luck follows Sam Greenfield, who is possibly the unluckiest person alive. Her chaotic days are filled with an unimaginable number of mishaps, from her bicycle pump breaking after getting a flat tire, to her toast inevitably landing jam-side down. Even those around Sam are blown away by her apparent magnetism to all things gone wrong. However, all of that changes one fateful day when Sam happens to find a real-life lucky penny. With this penny in her pocket, things are finally starting to turn around. That is until the unluckiest person ever loses her lucky penny.

After getting a taste of the good life, Sam does everything that she can to get her hands on another lucky penny, though Sam never expected her journey would lead her to the magical world where good luck and bad luck are created, managed, and distributed by a company of magical creatures. With her reluctant side-kick Bob, the Scottish talking cat, Sam disguises herself as a Good Luck employee and tries to find a way to turn her luck around.