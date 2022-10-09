A picture-perfect life is not always what it seems on the surface. Sometimes, morbid secrets lie deep within, things that are better left buried in the past. Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive narrates one such story, drawing inspiration from her own personal experiences. Her debut work, the book went on to become a bestseller in 2015, and after years of hard work and patience, has finally received a silver screen adaptation, starring the iconic Mila Kunis. The official synopsis for Luckiest Girl Alive reads:

Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Luckiest Girl Alive premiered in select cinemas on September 30, 2022. For those who want to enjoy the thriller from the comfort of their homes, the movie has also been released on Netflix on October 7, 2022. Now that we know a bit about the storyline, let’s have a look at the main cast and the characters they play in Luckiest Girl Alive. But first, here’s the official trailer:

Mila Kunis as Ani Fanelli

The protagonist of Jessica Knoll’s novel and the movie, Ani Fanelli is a successful editor at a glamorous women's magazine engaged to a handsome and rich guy, living the life of her dreams. Played by Mila Kunis, who is also one of the producers of the film, Ani’s life comes falling down when she agrees to do an interview with a documentary filmmaker who wishes to know about an incident from her past. Initially hesitant to revisit the dark secrets that she left behind, the viewers are led to Ani’s teenage years as she narrates what happened all those years ago.

Mila Kunis is the face of the movie and the critics are already praising her performance as Ani. Widely recognized by fans these days for her main cast role in That '70s Show, Kunis has starred in some of the most popular films and TV shows of the past two decades. Her acting credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan, Friends with Benefits, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Bad Moms, to name but a few. She has also voiced Meg Griffin on the Fox animated series Family Guy since 1999. Her performance in Black Swan (2010) earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress and two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Outstanding Performance by a Cast. The teenage version of Ani is played by the 20-year-old actress Chiara Aurelia, who appeared as Sheila in last year’s Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

Finn Wittrock as Luke Harrison

Finn Wittrock stars as the handsome and rich Luke Harrison, next in line to inherit his family’s business and soon to marry Ani Fanelli. He is a hardworking financier who often spends more time at work than with his fiancé or family. Harrison wants Ani to continue her freelance writing job instead of going to work as an editor for a magazine. His relationship with Ani begins to strain once he gets to know about the secrets from her past during the filmmaker’s investigation of an incident that occurred at Ani’s school, The Bradley.

Finn Wittrock is a familiar face to horror and crime fanatics, being a staple appearance in multiple seasons of the anthology shows American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Wittrock is also recognized for his roles in the films The Normal Heart, Noah, and Unbroken. In April 2021, Wittrock had officially been cast as Guy Gardner for the HBO Max live-action television series based on DC’s Green Lantern.

Connie Britton as Dinah Fanelli

Ani’s mother Dinah may not be the perfect woman. She has her own list of guilty pleasures but she always cared about her daughter. Dinah always put her daughter first. When Ani was little, Dinah was the one who encouraged her to go and reach for her dreams of becoming a famous writer. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse ever since Ani’s incident at school.

Dinah Fanelli is played by The Last Winter star Connie Britton, who is also known for her role as Tami Taylor in the drama series Friday Night Lights, which earned her an Emmy nomination twice for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She has also appeared in other popular TV shows such as American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Nashville, and The White Lotus.

Jennifer Beals as LoLo Vincent

LoLo Vincent is a charismatic and wise woman and Ani’s boss at her new job as the editor of a magazine. LoLo takes a liking to her young employee due to her earnest and passionate nature and offers to help her get settled in her new position. Flashdance star Jennifer Beals plays the role of LoLo Vincent in Luckiest Girl Alive. Beals has appeared in several notable films and TV shows including Devil in a Blue Dress, The Last Days of Disco, The Book of Eli, The L Word, Taken, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Justine Lupe as Nell Rutherford

Nell Rutherford, Ani’s best friend, hails from an affluent family, similar to Ani’s wealthy fiance Luke and future in-laws. Despite that, Nell is a good, understanding, and loyal friend to Ani. Nell is portrayed by Justine Lupe, who is currently also starring as Willa in the hugely popular TV series Succession. Lupe has also appeared in Mr. Mercedes and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Scoot McNairy as Andrew Larson

One of the more positive influences in her life at school, Andrew Larson is Ani's teacher at Bradley High School and tries his best to support her when things go really, really bad for her. He understands the difficult position Ani’s in as a scholarship student surrounded by the other rich and entitled kids at the prestigious private school. Andrew Larson is played in the film by Scoot McNairy, who you might recognize from performances in films like Argo, War Machine, 12 Years a Slave, and shows like Narcos: Mexico.

Thomas Barbusca as Arthur Finnerman

Arthur Finnerman is a rich and introverted kid at Bradley School and Ani’s childhood best friend. He is also a constant target for the bullies, just like Ani, and decides to take a surprisingly violent stand against them after what happened to her. Arthur is portrayed by Thomas Barbusca, who is known for portraying Chip Pemberton on the television sitcom The Mick. His acting credits also include Big Time Adolescence, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and One Day at a Time.

Alex Barone as Dean Barton

Dean Barton is the leader of the bullies from Ani’s high school, who feels superior to others at school and feels entitled to everything around him. His actions from back when he was a teen changed Ani’s life forever for the worse, and his lies play a big part in making him a respected advocate for gun control in the present storyline. Dean is portrayed by Alex Barone, who has previously appeared in shows like How I Met Your Father and Dopesick. Barone is also known as the host and creator of the docu-series, A Little Different, which was executive produced by Eli Roth.