Even the most perfect life is bound to be haunted by horrifying secrets. Luckiest Girl Alive is the latest addition to this year’s list of mystery thrillers. The movie is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll, which has been compared to the likes of Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train and Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl. The film stars Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli, the main protagonist whose ever-so-flawless life is threatened by a dark secret. Kunis is perhaps best known for her comedic roles, having played Jackie Burkhart in That ‘70s Show and starred in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall. However, she has also had some great performances in darker movies before, including her role as Solara in The Book of Eli.

Joining her are Finn Wittrock as Luke Harrison, Scoot McNairy as Andrew Larson, Jennifer Beals as Lolo Vincent, and Connie Britton as Dina. Other cast members in Luckiest Girl Alive include Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alexandra Beaton, Nicole Huff, Alex Barone, Chiara Aurelia, Carson MacCormac, and Gage Munroe. Lionsgate first announced plans for Luckiest Girl Alive in August 2015. Reese Witherspoon initially spearheaded the project as a producer under Pacific Standard but plans changed and production is now led by Picturestart, Made Up Stories, and Orchard Farm Productions. Mila Kunis was announced to star in February 2021, and the full cast was announced in July 2021. The film's principal photography began in June 2021 and ended in September 2021.

Luckiest Girl Alive is directed by Mike Barker, who has also worked on major television hits such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo. Promising the same kind of visceral tension found in the original novel, you’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat watching this film. Here’s where you can catch Luckiest Girl Alive.

What Is Luckiest Girl Alive About?

Here is the official synopsis for Luckiest Girl Alive:

Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Is Luckiest Girl Alive Coming to Movie Theaters?

Luckiest Girl Alive will be playing in select cinemas starting on September 30, 2022. But in case you're not that keen on watching the movie in theaters, there's some good news for you.

Is Luckiest Girl Alive Streaming Online?

Yes! Luckiest Girl Alive is set to be released on Netflix. As mentioned above the film will premiere in theaters first. You can catch the movie on Netflix a week after its theatrical premiere, specifically on October 7, 2022.

Can You Stream Luckiest Girl Alive Without Netflix?

Sadly, no. You can only stream Luckiest Girl Alive on Netflix. If you’re not subscribed to Netflix yet, the streaming platform offers three plans you can choose from: Basic ($9.99 / month), Standard ($15.49), or Premium ($19.99). Depending on how many gadgets you plan to stream for, or how high the quality you’d like to watch the movie in, be sure to subscribe to a plan that meets your movie-watching needs!

Is There a Trailer For Luckiest Girl Alive?

The trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive was released by Netflix on September 6, 2022. The clip introduces us to the main protagonist Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a successful soon-to-be editor at a glamorous New York magazine. With her career on the rise and her enviable love life, things are looking up for Ani. However, when a shockingly horrible truth from the past reappears in her life, things will never be the same again. The life that Ani has carefully crafted is now broken into pieces, and it’s up to her to pick up the shards and come clean to the people around her, and most importantly, to herself.

