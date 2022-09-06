Mila Kunis has everything going for her in a new trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive. The film features the star as Ani FaNelli, a newly anointed New York Times writer with money, fashion, a blue-collar fiancée, and most importantly, "the edge." As a documentarian approaches her about an incident that happened at her school years ago, everything from her perfectly constructed life threatens to crumble before her eyes. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 30 before arriving on Netflix on October 7.

The trailer sets up Ani's near-perfect life as she runs through everything that's gone right for her lately, from the job to the luxurious upcoming wedding, and it all seems too perfect. Even the luckiest people aren't without their share of darker moments and horrid occurrences and for Ani, disaster kicks off when she's approached about a true-crime documentary. It's teased that she was caught up in a school shooting and the documentarian wants answers on her involvement with the shooters.

From that point, Ani's darker side comes out. She's kept everything from her past a secret fearful of what her husband, his friends, his family, and everyone around her might think if they knew the truth. Things get even worse when a former classmate makes allegations that further entangle her with her past, though when he threatens her, it seems not all is above board. Flashbacks that show Ani being harassed in school and running to one of her teachers for help only further cements that something went terribly wrong beyond the shooting that nearly ruined her. Whatever happened changed her forever, causing her to reinvent her identity to escape it all.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence-led Drama 'Causeway' Sets Fall Release

Rounding out the cast for Luckiest Girl Alive are Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton. Emmy nominee Mike Barker, who's previously helmed twelve episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and a couple of episodes of Fargo, directed the film with Knoll on board to adapt her book for the screen. Kunis also produces with Bruna Papandrea, Jeanne Snow, Erik Feig, and Lucy Kitada while Knoll and Barker executive produce with Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Steve Hutensky.

Luckiest Girl Alive is one of two upcoming projects for Kunis, the latter of which will have her returning to her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart in That 90s Show. She'll be hanging out down the street once more with fellow That 70s Show alums Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama alongside Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who return as Red and Kitty Foreman.

Luckiest Girl Alive comes to theaters on September 30 and Netflix on October 7. Check out the trailer below: